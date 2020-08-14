Court

A man accused of sex crimes against a Walla Walla girl will go on trial in September following his arraignment last week.

Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Salud Lara-Diaz, 55, of Walla Walla has a jury trial set for Sept. 29. Lara-Diaz remains in the county jail on $50,000 bond. Lara-Diaz pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court last week.

Lara-Diaz was arrested in July when Walla Walla police detectives and Child Protective Services received information about the alleged abuse against a girl he knew, court records stated. The report said he inappropriately touched the girl on several occasions and that he threatened to kill her and her family's dog if she told anyone.

Police also found a Hi-Point .380 handgun in the home where Lara-Diaz was staying. Since he had a restraining order against him, he was prohibited from having guns, records stated.

He was charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, felony harassment-threats to kill and other crimes.

