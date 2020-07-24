By the Tri-City Herald
A Richland scientist has received one of the Department of Energy’s highest scientific honors.
Jim De Yoreo of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is one of three researchers in the nation to be named a 2020 Distinguished Scientist Fellow by the DOE Office of Science.
The honor comes with $1 million in DOE funding for him to pursue new research of his choosing over the next three years.
De Yoreo is a materials science pioneer, according to a release from PNNL, where he is a laboratory fellow. He co-directs the Northwest Institute for Materials Physics, Chemistry and Technology, a research collaboration between PNNL and the University of Washington.
De Yoreo was cited for research over 30 years that has impacted fields ranging from materials science to geochemistry to biophysics.
He has been at the forefront of research that has led to many innovations, from lasers to thermoelectrics to implantable devices, said Louis Terminello, PNNL associate lab director. “Additionally, his mentoring of students and early career scientists is an example to all,” Terminello said.