Safety and accessibility while traveling in the Walla Walla Valley are the top priorities of nearly 100 Valley residents who recently responded to a survey about local transportation needs and priorities.
Through the online survey and two public forums this summer, the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization has learned about residents’ transportation priorities and suggested projects. Additional chances to participate in the process happen later this year.
In addition to safety and accessibility, participants also identified better options for walking, bike riding and bike sharing as the most-needed improvements.
Prioritizing projects is critical because the organization has "very finite funding sources,” said Andrea Wechmueller-Behringer, executive director of the Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“We are working with a federal funding act that is expiring, and there is no replacement in sight. And we have a very aging infrastructure, which has not received sufficient investment to maintain a state of good repair.”
The Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization's work covers many transportation projects ranging from improving sidewalks around local schools and establishing better bicycle routes to broader planning to accommodate future regional growth.
Founded in 2013 and serving a regional population of about 70,000, the organization’s planning area includes 1,053 miles of local roadway; 195 miles of state routes; 159 miles of lanes, routes and tracks designated for bicycles; and 311 miles of sidewalks.
Growth projections for the region anticipate approximately 5,000 new households by 2045, which are expected to generate just under 45,000 additional daily trips.
Speaking at a recent virtual public forum, Wechmueller-Behringer highlighted transportation hot spots that are a source of concern and frustration in the city of Walla Walla.
One such issue is the need to sync signal lights on Poplar Street. Major proposed changes along the Poplar corridor are being considered by the Walla Walla City Council at its regular meeting tonight.
“Signal timing may on the surface look like an easy and low-cost project,” said Wechmueller-Behringer. But, she explained, older stoplights such as the ones on Poplar are extremely costly to replace with signals with updated timing software.
And though the city does have improvements to this corridor planned — including possibly replacing several of the traffic lights with stop signs and installing roundabouts in a few intersections — it has not yet secured all of the needed funding for the complete project.
“But help is coming to Poplar, and I’m really glad to hear that,” she said.
She also emphasized that school access is of particular importance, and that there is a special source of funding that can be used specifically for school routes. Known as the Safe Routes to School program, this funding is being eyed locally.
“In particular they are exploring options for improved access to Berney Elementary,” Wechmueller-Behringer said.
The 25-year plan is a collaboration among members of the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization as well as the cities of Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Prescott and Waitsburg. Also involved are Valley Transit, the Port of Walla Walla, the Walla Walla and Umatilla counties and the Washington and Oregon state Departments of Transportation.
There will be two additional opportunities for residents to help shape the future of the transportation plan. The next round of public participation will take place in September and will include an interactive map with proposed transportation projects.
In December, the final round of outreach will ask residents to review and comment on the draft 2045 Plan.
Weckmueller-Behringer summed up the importance of the ongoing planning effort.
“Analyzing and planning our transportation network is even more important now, considering potential impacts of automated and electric vehicles, delivery drones, rideshare, bikeshare and more. The next 25 years have the potential to significantly alter the way we move.”