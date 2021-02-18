Highway 204 reopens

A highway snow blower tackles Highway 204 between Weston and Elgin on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of state of Oregon

Oregon's Highway 204 that runs between Weston and Elgin has now reopened, according to officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The road was closed to all traffic Wednesday due to winter conditions.

Those conditions are still creating hazards, and there is very limited parking near sno-park areas, said department spokesman Tom Strandberg.

Crews are continuing to blow snow away from road shoulders and lower some berms for better visibility, Strandberg said.

"We are hoping to get caught up and have most of the snow parks open by tomorrow, depending on weather conditions."

Strandberg is urging drivers to use caution and to check TripCheck.com, call 511 or 800-977-6368 for road update conditions. Those outside Oregon can call 503-588-2941.

