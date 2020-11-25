Hugo Zuniga is finding ways to spice up Thanksgiving in a year that’s anything but traditional.
The local DJ known as H-Boss, has already had more time on his hands with pandemic restrictions on events and gatherings. Now with recommendations from Gov. Jay Inslee and the CDC against holiday travel, he and his wife and two daughters will change course from their usual holiday celebration with his whole family in Spokane, and prepare a dish he hasn’t made in 10 years.
For Zuniga’s barbacoa he will prepare lamb and serve it in tacos, as well as a consomé. The lamb will be prepared on top of a pot filled with water, carrots, chickpeas, spices and salt on top of a wood fire at the bottom of a hole he’ll dig a meter deep into the ground.
It’s not the usual feast with dishes of tamales, turkey, taquitos and more that he’s come to have on Thanksgiving, along with traditional Mexican games like Lotería and Pirinola, which are played with quarters that also become the prize.
“I don’t see my family that often,” he said.
But as with many people this year Zuniga is looking for ways to reimagine or replicate his tradition on the homefront.
In a televised address Nov. 12, Inslee urged Washingtonians to refrain from gathering with people outside of their households at a time when the weekly average of new coronavirus cases doubled over a two-week period.
“Please do not have Thanksgiving gatherings unless you are positive that everyone there has quarantined successfully for 14 days,” he said.
Instead, he recommended virtually connecting with family and friends over the holidays.
He followed his address the next day with a travel advisory, where he recommended a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel.
With similar pleas in other states, rising coronavirus case counts and a message from the CDC to help bend the curve by dining at home with people who live there, response has been mixed. While some make plans at home, others prepare for the busiest travel period since mid-March, when COVID-19 closures began.
Toby Turlay is taking the stay-home message to heart but trying not to miss out on family tradition at the same time.
While Thanksgiving dinner at her house will be served to a party of three, including her husband and stepson, they will celebrate virtually with a party of more than 20.
“I’d rather give up this Thanksgiving than not have someone around next year. It’s not worth it,” she said.
Turlay and her husband told their five kids living in Seattle to stay put this year. But they will still meet on Zoom.
The family will play virtual games, a take on their usual tradition of playing games together, using Jackbox Games.
The screen share option on Zoom will allow them to see the game and talk while playing on their smartphones with each other, including both Turlay’s parents in their 80s and her husband Chris’ parents.
“Just a way to connect and feel like we’re getting to spend some time with them,” Turlay said.
They will have a smaller turkey they plan to spatchcock. She will also make fewer sides and experiment with new dishes.
Though she and her husband’s newly founded tasting room in the Rocks District of Milton-Freewater, Ducleaux Cellars, had to close its doors three times this year as well as her vacation rental, she is thankful they can work on some projects that they couldn’t do if they were open.
Jonathan Reid face his potential first Thanksgiving solo.
Reid’s family is on the East Coast and would typically plan a big gathering in Philadelphia.
“My family is Jamaican, and so we usually have ackee and salt fish,” he said.
They also have a turkey, macaroni and cheese and curry goat, a Caribbean delicacy, he said.
Instead he’s contemplating a Thanksgiving lasagna.
Fiona Mak and her boyfriend will prepare the usual butter-fried steak for Thanksgiving.
The Walla Walla winemaker and owner of rose-centric SMAK Wines, has used her down time during the pandemic to share recipes on her Instagram, and offer wine pairing ideas in a program called “Cooking with SMAK.”
“There’s a majority of people who celebrate Thanksgiving, but a majority of them are not cooks. So for them to have to cook something is kind of intimidating,” Mak said. “So just trying to give people some options.”
Recipes include roasted chicken, fried mushrooms, roasted cauliflower, kale salad and whipped potatoes. For dessert, coconut panna cotta and raspberry.
She also provides ways to cook meals with the leftovers.
Mak is from Hong Kong, and her page introduces some Asian cooking.
Though she dealt with some closures to her tasting room because of the pandemic and the governors’ restrictions, she aims to improve business with her recipe ideas.
She said she is thankful for her health and the extra time to purchase a house in Walla Walla, something she couldn’t find time to search for before.
“If there was no pandemic, I wouldn’t be able to do that,” she said. “I would have been gone, and it’s just go, go, go, travel, travel, travel, and it wouldn’t have crossed my mind that it’s time to buy a house.”