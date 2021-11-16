A man driving farm equipment on County Road, just outside Milton-Freewater, was hit from behind by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Nov. 16. A woman driving a car collided with the back of the tractor, which had a mower attached. The force of the collision caused the tractor to flip over, according to Chief Rick Saager with the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District.
Saager said his crew responded to the collision at about 7:35 a.m. and closed the road for 20 minutes to move the tractor safely out of the way of traffic.
The man, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was treated and released.
The woman driving the car sustained no injuries, Saager added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.