Town hall meetings start tonight on merger of East Umatilla agencies

People can learn about the proposed merger of four fire and ambulance agencies in eastern Oregon at various town hall meetings in each of the potentially affected communities starting tonight on Main Street in Weston.
Leaders of the East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, Helix Rural Fire Protection District and Athena Volunteer Fire Department are proposing to dissolve their agencies and become one under East Umatilla Fire & Rescue.
The merger will be on the May 19 ballot.
The schedule for 7 p.m. town hall meetings regarding this proposal are as follows:
- Weston, 103 W. Main St, today, April 8, and May 11.
- Helix, 102 Columbia St., Jan. 29, Feb. 18, March 11, and April 21.
- Athena, 431 E. Main St., Feb. 5 and May 6.
- Adams, 77167 Spring Hollow Road, March 24.