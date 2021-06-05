After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour of Walla Walla races — which see between 300 and 500 cyclists in a normal year, according to race director Michael Austin — returned to Walla Walla and Waitsburg on
June 4-6.
On Saturday, June 5, racers were downtown Walla Walla for the Downtown Criterium leg of the race.
“It’s wonderful to be back,” Austin said. “The riders have been really good. They are enthused. They are just so glad to be racing again.”
While Austin was pleased to have the race back, he said there were some changes this year because of the remaining restrictions due to the pandemic.
“We’ve had to split groups because we can only have up to 30 people together,” Austin said. “It’s been challenging.”
Austin said that normally up to 120 riders could be in a group. This led several races having to be split, but also to caps having to be placed in each division.
This resulted in a total of about 260 cyclists competing.
One rider in town from Sammamish, Washington, said the limitations also led to changes to the races themselves.
“(The event) has been unfortunately hindered by COVID, like everything else,” said Andy Lynch, who is in his first year of racing.
“The smaller field sizes led to split fields, which led to shorter races. For example, in my field on Sunday (in the road race in Waitsburg), it was supposed to be a 60-something mile race, and now it’s a 30-something mile race. They cut it in half.”
He said the shorter races are especially unfortunate for the riders coming in from out of town.
“It’s kind of disappointing to come such a distance for an 18-minute time trial, a 35-minute criterium and a hour-and-a-half road race,” he said.
He was quick to add that he understood the reason for the restrictions and was happy to be participating in the event.
“It’s not their fault. And it really has been great,” Lynch said. “I think everybody is happy to be here and to be racing.”
Lynch finished first in his age group in Saturday’s Downtown Criterium.
Downtown Walla Walla had many visitors to view the race. Austin said he thinks it’s because people are ready for events again after a year of cancellations.
“People are anxious to get out and do things, especially in the fresh air,” he said.