A Touchet man died while fishing from a boat on the Palouse River this weekend, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Rojelio Saldana, 21, was out with another man and a woman on Saturday in the canyons near Lyons Ferry State Park when a wind storm hit.
Waves started coming over the bow of the 15 ½-foot aluminum fishing boat with an outboard motor, sinking the boat and forcing those on board to try and swim to shore.
The woman and one man made it out of the water with no injuries, but Saldana was missing, said Rick Rochleau, the commander for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene at 7:39 p.m. on Saturday, but they weren’t able to find Saldana.
On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., Columbia Basin Dive Rescue found Saldana’s body using sonar and a diver, said Operations Director Brock Long.
Saldana graduated from Touchet High School in 2018, where he played football. For his birthday in April, he created a fundraiser on Facebook for the World Wildlife Fund, according to the Tri-City Herald.
“If you go fishing or go out on the water at all, make sure you check weather reports,” Rochleau said. “It can be particularly dangerous out on the water when there is storms.”