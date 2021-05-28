PENDLETON — “How do you like me now?”
That question, like the song, is nearly guaranteed to be on Toby Keith’s tongue in July when he plays for a live audience at the 2021 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
The two-time American Country Music's Entertainer of the Year and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee will play in front of a live audience of 12,000 people at the area’s first high-profile, in-person event since COVID-19 closed every public performance before the summer of 2020.
Keith started commanding attention in the country music industry in 1993, when his debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy" reached No. 1 on Billboard’s country music chart.
On that same album, “Toby Keith,” other memorable hits emerged, including "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action” and "Wish I Didn’t Know Now.”
Country music media sources say Keith built a loyal fan base through his unapologetic and swaggering take on traditional country music themes — unrequited love, drinking, cowboys, divorce, bar fights, relationships and patriotism.
Some 28 years later his hits are too numerous to list — “Made in America,” “As Good as I Once Was,” “I Love This Bar,” “Beer For My Horses,” “I’m Just Talking About Tonight,” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “I Wanna Talk About Me” are samples on a long list of the singer-songwriter’s works.
Keith won’t have to carry the July 10 show at Pendleton Round-Up rodeo grounds alone.
Also slated to perform are Clare Dunn, Clay Walker and Cole Swindell, all known for their own contributions to country music. The four artists continue the legacy of top-tier talent to appear at the annual festival, now in its fifth year, co-founders Andy McAnally and Doug Corey said in a news release.
After deciding to push 2020’s originally scheduled artists, Eric Church and Macklemore, out to 2022, getting to this point in a span of about two weeks meant riding a roller coaster, Corey said this week.
“It’s been a long go, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs. But I think for the way the pandemic hit us, and Eric Church and Macklemore agreeing to roll over again, and then to essentially get told we have to cut crowd size in half this year … We’re really excited about this.”
Corey said the 2021 artists offer something for just about everyone.
This year safety is as important as the music and beverages. There will be hand sanitizing stations and a crew of cleaners using antiviral cleaners throughout the festival, he said.
There is no plan to check COVID-19 vaccination cards, but Corey said he hopes being vaccinated will help people feel comfortable in attending the concert.
Organizers are waiting to hear what requirements for Oregon will come at the end of June, the time Gov. Kate Brown has set for the state to fully reopen in most circumstances.
The hope is to get all 12,000 available tickets sold, Corey added.
“These artists are still very expensive.”
Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will kick off with a party in downtown Pendleton on July 9, featuring musical performances by Kurt Van Meter, Precious Byrd and DJ Sovern-T.
That free event draws a few thousand people typically, Corey said, but with pent-up demand for entertainment and physical distancing, officials are anticipating the party could have to stretch out to two blocks long, Corey said.
“We’re blessed to have the square footage to do so.”
All recommended health and safety guidelines will be followed. Face masks will be available at each concert entrance to festival-goers who want one.