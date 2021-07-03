In the summer, one of the most popular activities for cooling down is swimming in a pool, river or lake.
Relaxing in the water is a great way for escaping the heat, but that doesn't mean it's without risk. Drownings are a leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 4, according to the CDC website.
The Union-Bulletin spoke with Erika Miller, the director of aquatics and safety training at the YMCA.
Miller tips for swimming safely:
- There is no replacement for adequate supervision. Pay attention to non-swimmers, especially since drowning can be silent.
- In places without lifeguards, always be within arm's reach of those who cannot swim.
- Have children wear Coast Guard approved life jackets to swim and on boats. A life jacket that goes around the back of the neck and has a strap between the legs is best for children.
- Adults should stay sober and be strong swimmers themselves when watching children or non-swimmers in the water.
- If someone is struggling int he water, follow the Red Cross suggestion to "reach or throw, don't go." Reach out to them using a stick or paddle or throw something to the drowning person such as a rope or a life jacket.
- Look at how a person's body is situated in the water. If it is in a vertical body position and their head is barely above the water, it's the time to really pay attention and be prepared to act.
- Know what you're getting into, especially when swimming somewhere like a river. Research the area and see what the river looks like, whether there are rocks or other dangerous obstacles and the strength of the current.
- Be careful jumping into cold water. Immersion in cold water can a person to gasp and inhale water.
- Don't swim alone. Even good swimmers sometimes need help.
- Know your limits.
Swimming lessons are very important, Miller said. Some facilities that offer swimming lessons are the YMCA and the Walla Walla Memorial Pool.
"I don't care what facility they [children] go to at this point, I want them in swimming lessons," Miller said.
If money is an issue, the YMCA has scholarships available for those who are struggling to afford swimming lessons, Miller said.
Information about swimming lessons is available at the YMCA website or the City of Walla Walla website.