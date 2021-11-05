Walla Walla County elections officials on Friday, Nov. 5, dropped the latest batch of votes cast in the 2021 general election, the first update since the end of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
While a substantial percentage of total votes cast were included in the latest update, and some leads shrank or widened, there were few substantial shakeups evident Friday evening.
The only race whose leader changed with Friday’s update was for the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District Subdivision 2 race. By Tuesday night, Jason Kaehler led Victoria Erwin 60-56. With Friday’s update, Erwin now leads Kaehler by five votes.
A tight margin for the closest race in Walla Walla, the competition for Walla Walla City Council Position 2 between Brian Casey and Adam Kirtley, grew only slightly Friday. Casey led on election night by just over 50 votes, but now leads Kirtley by 125.
In one of the closest watched races in Walla Walla, that of School District Position 1 between Zana Carver and Kathy Mulkerin, Mulkerin’s lead narrowed slightly with Friday’s newly posted votes. On election night, Mulkerin led Carver by nearly six points, but that lead shrunk to around three and a half points Friday night, or by 278 votes.
Some of these tight races could stills wing either way. Friday’s update to the voter tally represents around 2,400 newly counted ballots, according to elections officials, and upwards of 3,700 ballots remain to be counted. While not all of those remaining ballots were cast by residents of Walla Walla, the city does represent about half of registered voters in the county.
In all, around 40 percent of all votes cast in Walla Walla County for the November election were not counted by the end of Election Day. By Tuesday night, the county elections department reported that votes had been counted from 26% of registered voters, but ballots have been received from nearly 45% of voters. By Friday night, votes from around 33% of voters had been tallied, but more than a fifth of all votes cast remain to be processed.
Without additional space in order to ramp up staffing, the county elections department is unable to speed up the count, said Elections Supervisor David Valiant. The next substantial batch of votes will likely be reported by elections officials Tuesday, Nov. 9, Valiant said in an interview. He added that any remaining votes still left to be counted by that date will be posted by Nov. 23, when the county is required to certify its final results.
A larger percentage of Walla Walla county voters cast ballots in the 2021 general elections than usual, with up to 44.5% of registered voters taking part. If that holds, it would be the largest portion of the electorate since 2011, when nearly 53% of local voters case ballots.
However, not every vote cast will necessarily be counted. Those ballots with problems with their signature or that were unsigned need to be verified in order to be counted, and voters have until November 22 to correct those errors. Voters whose ballots have issues will be notified by mail, and also by phone or email if that information is included in the voter registration data.
By the time some votes are removed from the system for uncorrected issues, it’s possible the voter turnout will fall somewhat short of 2019, when slightly over 43% of voters cast valid ballots. However, Valiant estimated that the final tally will still be above 40%, a relatively good showing in recent years.
