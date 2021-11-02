The final construction phase of the 2021 portion of the state Route 125/Plaza Way roundabout in Walla Walla began Monday night and will continue through Nov. 24.
Crews will work overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the traffic signals at the intersection of Tietan Street and Plaza Way. Plaza Way will remain open in both directions for the duration of the project, but Tietan Street will periodically close during construction both east and west of Plaza Way.
The roundabout opened to traffic on Aug. 17.
