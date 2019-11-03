The time has come for time to go. Everybody in the U.S. besides Hawaii and most of Arizona rolled their clocks back by one hour today — and if you didn’t, consider this to be your friendly reminder.
This year there was much ado about doing away with the time adjustment as Washington joined Oregon and California in a revolution against the counter-clockwise revolution. Bi-partisan support moved the measure through the Washington Legislature with relative ease.
The design to ditch the time change is nothing new and has received a number of drafts and proposals in the legislative branches of multiple states from time to time. Washington House Bill 1196 was the most recent iteration and it was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 8.
But don’t toss that time change just yet.
The West Coast is poised to permanently stay on daylight saving time, but there is one big hurdle in the way — Congress. Hawaii and Arizona have special reasons for their special time zones. Washington, Oregon and California may also need to persuade Congress of special reasons.
For Hawaii, the state observes Hawaii-Aleutian standard time year-round because it’s much closer to the equator, so a time change isn’t really necessary in order to get more or less light. And for Arizona, the decision was made because it’s just too hot there for the sun to set at 9 p.m. in the summer, which is why most of the state lives on standard time year-round.
But the questions begs to be asked: Do people even really want this change? And would it even serve a special purpose for Washington?
“I’m really used to it; I don’t mind it at all,” said Shannon Scotson, 75, of Walla Walla. She said she wasn’t quite sure why it needed to be changed. “I’m a proponent of keeping it (the time change).”
“It’s not really hurting anybody,” said Paige Auckerman, 18, of Dayton regarding the time change. And besides, she said, “I like to sleep in” when it’s time to “fall back.”
Still, not everybody is pleased with the idea of having to constantly spring forward and fall back.
“It started in World War I — why are we still doing it?” Glo Watson, 73, of Pomeroy wondered. Watson said she lives up the Tucannon River between Pomeroy and Dayton and the driving gets really tricky during the short winter days. “I do my shopping in Clarkston sometimes ... I have to leave at 2:30 to get home before it gets dark.”
Cara James, who is running for Dayton City Council Position 4, says she has heard from a lot of farmers who would prefer not to leave daylight saving time. But she said she had no personal preference on the matter.
There’s also the matter of science. Jeanna Bryner, editor-in-chief of livescience.com, wrote that research indicates the benefits of having more daylight in the evenings as it leads to better sleep habits, fewer driving accidents and more time for outdoor recreation.
Whatever your stance is on the matter, the fact is that you still have to sweep the seconds backwards today and wait to see if the hand of Congress budges so that you longer nudge the hands on your clock ... except for when the batteries die.
And speaking of batteries, firefighters are reminding people that now is a perfect time to change out the batteries on your smoke detector too. The International Association of Fire Fighters released a video this week recommending that people check on smoke detectors since they may already be up checking clocks.