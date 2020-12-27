The year 2020 is about to come to a close.
And while the turning of a new page in the calendar doesn’t bring an end to historic events of 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, protestors continue to call for racial equity, the presidential election is still being challenged and many properties in the greater Walla Walla Valley are still awaiting repairs from last winter’s flooding — a new year brings renewed hope.
We’ve all born witness to, whether in person or from afar, the downside of 2020 — from the pain of a loved one dying from the virus, to the economic turbulence of monthslong shutdowns and job losses, to the sadness of losing a family property to the floods, to the discomfort of families divided along political lines.
But in this weeklong series, the Union-Bulletin will focus on the upside of 2020. Not all news in 2020 was bad news; sometimes our staff reported on heartwarming stories of a community coming together, people working for good in the Valley, and businesses defying odds.
And don’t forget the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine this month and the promise of more on its way.
These “good news” stories were selected by a vote among U-B staff and only show some of the good things that happened here and beyond, even amid pain, sadness and discomfort.
We will recap three stories from 2020 each day for the next five days, with some honorable mentions thrown in as well.
In today’s recap, we go back to the beginning of the year, when a devastating flood ripped through the region, and we remember the story of one little boy who saved his mother’s life. But first, and important honorable mention.
Honorable mention: Vaccines arrive
This story was written after we’d already voted on the good news stories of 2020 among staff, but it deserves to be included here.
In Sheila Hagar and Greg Lehman’s exclusive Dec. 18 inside look at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in the U-B’s series “Valley Versus the Virus,” front-line staff cheered as their co-workers received the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19.
At the time, at least 77 people had died in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties as a result of the novel coronavirus.
With the coming of the vaccine, the end of economic and social restrictions used to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state began to come in sight, if only slightly. At the same time, hope that the deadly virus would meet its demise came alive.
Mom’s little hero
While this courageous act didn’t happen in 2020, Sheila Hagar told readers the story in February of this year about young Karl Burnstad, who was 6 at the time, and how he helped save his mother’s life in late 2019.
Hagar wrote about how the boy calmly and correctly dialed 911 while his mother, Tracy Burnstad, was unconscious from a medical mishap at their remote property on the Tucannon River.
He recognized that his mother’s odd moment of sleep was not normal and decided to call 911. She was awakened at Dayton General Hospital after paramedics got to the property quickly because of Karls’ call.
His moment caught the attention of “Impatient Pamela” author Mary DuBois, who penned the 911 etiquette books the boy read while growing up.
In February 2020, Karl was selected by local officials in Columbia County to receive an award for his action.
Bagging a flood
The flood of February 2020 will go down as one of the three worst flooding events to hit the Walla Walla area in recorded history.
But with great flooding came great responses.
In particular, former U-B reporter Vicki Hillhouse wrote about Koncrete Industries becoming the sudden center of sand-bagging services. Hundreds of volunteers turned out to the company’s call for action to provide the bags for makeshift levees.
The unintentional turn of events happened because of quick action by owner Ryan Konen, who didn’t want to see a repeat of the 1996 flood. He was floored by the sea of volunteers who packed more than 28,000 sandbags in about three days.
Koncrete Industries ended up donating more than 1.1 million pounds of sand free of charge to protect properties around the area.
Neighbors in need
While slightly less impressive than a certain ancient ark’s cargo, there were still five horses and four goats saved from the February flood in the Walla Walla Valley at one particular property.
Hillhouse once again wrote about the heroics of the community as the Smith family was rescued by complete strangers and neighbors from their Mojonnier Road property southwest of College Place.
The calls for help went far and wide as people put out the word about stranded families and properties, such as the Smiths.
The Smiths were greeted on their flooded driveway by strangers, neighbors, sand bags and front-end loaders to help them evacuate and shore up their farm.
In tomorrow’s edition of “On the Upside: 2020,” we take a look at the furry friends who make life better, no matter what kind of year we’re having.