Three people were injured Friday night when a vehicle rolled in a possible DUI collision on Highway 11 just south of Adams.
Miguel Angel Penaloza Torrecilla, 29, of Weston, was driving south in his Jeep Wrangler just before 10:06 p.m. with passengers Julisa Emelina Reyes, 23, of Walla Walla, and Calvin Corey Thacker, 25, of Weston, when they crashed at milepost 8.5, according to the Oregon State Police.
All three were taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton for their injuries. They were treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Penaloza Torrecilla had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.06% at the hospital and was cited, according to the release. It was unclear what he was cited for, and it will be up to the district attorney whether charges are filed, according to Tim Fox, OSP spokesperson.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.