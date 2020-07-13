You are the owner of this article.
Three people injured in two crashes Sunday

A Walla Walla man was injured Sunday evening when his vehicle rolled at Pikes Peak and Foster roads.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 medics responded to the area at 5:57 p.m. and found Jonathan Petri, 26. He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

His condition was unknown.

Petri was suspected of driving under the influence, according to Chief Deputy Richard Schram.

Deputies and medics also responded at 10:15 p.m. Sunday near 3011 Blue Creek Road, where two girls were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road, Schram said.

Their conditions were unknown.

