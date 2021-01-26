Three Milton-Freewater residents were injured in a rollover crash early Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 5:30 a.m., an SUV driven by Justin Anderson, 32, rolled on Highway 11 near the exit for Weston and Highway 204 due to icy conditions.
The GMC Jimmy came to rest with its wheels off the roadway.
Petra Sandoval, 49, and Paula Arizmende, 53, were passengers in SUV, according to the report.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue District responded to the crash and transported all three to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. The nature of their injuries was not reported.