MILTON-FREEWATER — Three people were injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 11 at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday north of Milton Freewater.
Donaciano Mixteco Tlecuile, 46, of College Place, and his passenger, Justin A. Key, 42, of Pendleton, were heading south on the highway when Daniel William Starns, 64, of Pendleton, turned left in front of them, according to Oregon State Police.
Starns and his passenger, Bonnie C. Tally, 60, of Pendleton, traveled into the other lane and sideswiped the front of a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office vehicle, the release stated.
Starns and Tally's vehicle was towed from the scene. Mixteco Tlecuile's vehicle was parked at Taj Mini Mart, 84802 Highway 11. The deputy's vehicle drove from the scene.
Mixteco Tlecuile, Key, and Starns were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for treatment. Their conditions were unavailable this morning from hospital staff.