DAYTON — Three people were injured Thursday afternoon when their car left the roadway on U.S. Highway 12 about 4 miles east of Dayton.

Lewiston residents Jaci M. Finch, 18, as well as two juvenile passengers, ages 13 and 14, were in a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo when Finch tried passing another vehicle at milepost 372 while traveling east, according to a Washington State Patrol release.

She drove onto the westbound lane, lost control and left the road just before 2:15 p.m., the release stated. The three were wearing seat belts, but were injured and taken to Dayton General Hospital. All were treated and released, according to a hospital spokesman.

The car was totaled and impounded, the release stated, and no other vehicles were involved.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved, but the driver was cited for improper passing.