Three people were injured Friday night after their vehicle crashed into a power pole southeast of Walla Walla.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 Assistant Chief Brian Jones said dispatch alerted firefighters around 7:40 p.m. Friday. District 4 firefighters and Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene.
Jones said the vehicle had veered off a curved portion of Foster Road at the intersection with Reser Road. He said the impact of the car sheered the power pole off, and the car and pole ended up in a farm field. A power failure happened in the area because of the crash.
Jones said three people were injured and all three were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. One of the occupants had to be extricated and suffered more serious injuries, Jones said. The other two appeared to have fairly minor injuries.
Pacific Power responded to the scene to restore power and replace the utility pole.
The sheriff's office has not yet responded to questions about the investigation of the crash.