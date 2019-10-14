About 4,100 customers in Walla Walla lost power this morning when a bird “got into” the substation near Wilbur Avenue, causing an arc, officials said.

Walla Walla Fire Department firefighters and Pacific Power workers responded at about 8 a.m. to the scene, where they found no fire or smoke, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson.

Technicians were establishing power to customers, Pacific Power spokesman Drew Hanson said, adding it was the priority. However, he said crews also would determine whether the bird was endangered and if precautions should be made to deter future incidents, which could take 24-48 hours.

If the bird was a protected species, crews would report it, he said.

“We don’t take it lightly,” Hanson said. “We love our avian friends.”

Had the bird flown into a transformer or pole, he said, fewer customers would have been impacted, and the company usually had “nests” nearby to deter birds.

“Unfortunately, it happens time to time,” he said of substation incidents.

Power was estimated to be restored by 11:30 a.m., he said.