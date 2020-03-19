A third Washington Department of Corrections worker has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee works at the Peninsula Work Release in Port Orchard and was last in the office on March 5.
The test results came Sunday, according to a DOC release, and the person won't return to work until recovered. As of Wednesday afternoon, no inmates statewide had tested positive.
Workers exhibiting symptoms are asked to go home, get tested, and self-quarantine for 14 days, said DOC Spokeswoman Janelle Guthrie. If their test returns positive, workers who were in close contact with them must do the same, she said.