Dr. Tad Hiner was sure he was going to be called in to work on his day off. He even called his boss to say he was ready to head to St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan after seeing on TV what the whole world saw the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
To Hiner’s surprise, there was no need for his boss to call him back that day, he said last week at his Walla Walla County home.
Hiner was born at the original Walla Walla General Hospital. His great grandmother arrived in the area by covered wagon, settling around Athena, and his mother’s father managed a dairy farm near Stateline Road.
Despite moving a lot for his father’s medical career during childhood, Hiner has always considered this area to be home. But he was a medical resident at the New York City hospital the day terrorists flew planes into the north and south towers, each 110 stories tall, of the World Trade Center.
The structures were a familiar sight, visible from some parts of the hospital that was the level 1 trauma center closest to the towers.
Although St. Vincent's was shuttered in 2010 by multiple financial factors, it had a storied 161 years of caring for the survivors of mass casualties.
Including, Hiner said, the survivors of the sinking of the Titanic.
The hospital’s proximity to the World Trade Center funneled 50 patients through the emergency department’s doors between 9:02 a.m. and noon that September day, and an eventual total of 344 victims of the attack before midnight, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
People arrived with dust inhalation, eye irritation, lacerations, breathing issues, abdominal pain and fractures.
In total 844 patients were seen in St. Vincent’s Hospital over the three days following the attack, the 2005 JAMA article reported.
Staff had braced for a flood of victims and the sidewalk outside the Greenwich Village hospital became a blood and supply line for emergency crews, Adam Marcus reported for HealthDayNews.
Initial estimates of missing and injured victims ran as high as 7,000; a count of 844 emergency patients was within the scope of a more everyday tragedy, Marcus wrote for the first anniversary of 9/11.
“St. Vincent’s was all geared up with no place to go,” Hiner said.
“There just weren’t that many survivors.”
The physician, now retired for medical reasons, reported for his attending resident duties as usual on Sept. 12, 2001. It took an arduous journey via subway and on foot, presenting his hospital identification at every roadblock to be allowed to continue on his way, Hiner said.
When he arrived, however, the hospital’s expertise in trauma care was fully deployed and running according to protocol. As well, there were far fewer survivors arriving then had been anticipated, he recalled.
“My boss said, ‘Tad, I don’t have anything for you, I think everyone who was going to get out is out,’” he said.
Hiner went on to do a regular day’s care, and emerged into a changed city, he said.
“I remember an attitude of anger,” far different from a more typical aloofness, Hiner said.
“New York is a very strange place," he noted, an NYC resident for nearly a decade.
"You’re either a Democrat or you’re the enemy, I’m serious. And my friends were suddenly saying ‘Shoot 'em all,’ time and time again. I heard this from people who were anti-firearm and anti-violence,” he recalled.
Everyone had their stories — no one escaped connection to the twin towers trauma, Hiner said.
“I knew a guy who worked with the phone company, who was there when the first plane hit. He said his partner started having chest pain right there,” the doctor recounted.
“Freddie picked him up and did a fireman’s carry and they were probably six blocks away when the building went down.”
Another friend worked for an insurance company headquartered in the World Trade Center. She’d been upset to have been sent out on assignment to Long Island that morning, Hiner said.
“Everyone in her office died, 72 people,” he said.
He would later learn his boss’s husband had been watching the attack unfold through binoculars from their downtown highrise.
“You could see the Statue of Liberty, Governors Island. The towers were right there. I seem to remember he was watching when the second plane struck. When he saw people jumping, he had to stop watching. It was a horrible, horrible thing.”
Although he was learning to help people process loss as part of his medical training, Hiner came up against his own limit that fall.
In the weeks following the tragedy one hallway in Grand Central Station became a long community bulletin board, a construct of pictures of people missing since Sept. 11. The photos bore a written plea: “Have you seen this person?”
He had to stop using that hall to catch his train, Hiner said, his voice dropping away in memory.
“It was so heart wrenching, there was no hope. Old and young, rich and poor, skinny and fat, people of every age and profession. And they were all dust.
“I had to find another route.”
A month after the attack, out-of-town guests wanted to visit Ground Zero, Hiner recalled.
“It was still smoldering and there was the smell of death … like when you go by something rotting.”
He understands those who lost family suffered the most, but no American escaped the fallout of 9/11, Hiner said.
He credits his relationship with God for everything in life, including getting him through that historical time.
“How do we deal with that kind of loss?" he asked. "There are people out there without faith and I don’t know how they would do it.”
