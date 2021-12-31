The year 2021 was nothing short of a roller coaster: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the reopening of the state and the emergence of new variants and masking mandates brought a mix of optimism and exhaustion. Now, the year is coming to an end much as it began.

As the Union-Bulletin staff reflect on the past year, we’re highlighting images and stories that offer a glimpse into life in the Valley based on the stories you read most and reader recommendations.

The year in images:

In a pandemic world often marked by disconnection, we compiled images that moved and brought the Valley together this year. We asked area residents to choose their favorite 10 photos.

The stories we remember most:

COVID-19

Some rejoiced as vaccines became more available to the public. Others remained hesitant as, like many communities, we navigated its rollout. In September, Walla Walla area health care facility leaders tried to predict and plan for an exodus of employees who said they would not comply with the governor's vaccine mandate.

A lawsuit filed in Walla Walla County Superior Court later that month challenged the state government’s authority to base employment on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, revealing mounting unease in Washington state prison workers.

Washington State Penitentiary Looking north at the Washington State Penetentiary, Oct. 17, 2021.

By October, 49 employees at the Washington State Penitentiary had been fired as a result of the state’s vaccine mandate, more than any other prison managed by the Department of Corrections.

Others pushed for more vaccination among the community. In December 2020, Josh Reyes, 41, was diagnosed with an acute COVID-19 infection, two days before he was scheduled to get his first vaccination against the virus.

Nine months after testing positive for the coronavirus, Reyes still grappled with the symptoms of the disease in what he called “the face of long COVID.” He said he hopes his story can help people decide to get vaccinated.

EDUCATION

While school board races in Walla Walla are often uncontested, the school director position 1 race between Zana Carver and Kathy Mulkerin was unusually heated this year, garnering lots of public attention.

As a result, both candidates’ social media accounts were heavily scrutinized in a Twitter storm in which Mulkerin allegedly called the Republican party a “crime against humanity.”

Carver and Mulkerin Walla Walla School Board, Pos. 1, candidates Zana Carver, left, and Kathy Mulkerin.

Social media also played a role in conversations about book censorship during the public comment session of a December Walla Walla School Board meeting after a video by two women calling themselves For Our Kids WW was posted.

The women, who don’t provide their names in the video, claimed that a book, “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, was removed from the Walla Walla High School library’s circulation after they complained about it. Schools Superintendent Wade Smith refuted this claim and said the book was never in circulation and was one of four "under review."

EXTREME HEAT

The heatwave that blanketed the northwest in June, cooking the earth with unprecedented temperatures, had an uneven impact on Walla Walla sweet onion growers, though none were unscathed.

That month, as the sun baked the ground below, a farmer at Enriquez Farms walked out to his fields and discovered that the tops of his oversized onions, baked by record heat as high as 120 degrees, had turned to mush.

Walla Walla wheat farmers also got about half their normal yield amid the hot, dry weather.

Brad Tompkins Dryland farmer Brad Tompkins stands in one of his ripened wheat fields near Clyde, northwest of Prescott on July 9, 2021.

“This is a unique year, the driest on record for our place, and I’ve talked to some others who’ve kept records. We’re in one of the driest crop cycles maybe ever or in our generation," said Brad Tompkins, who farms 35 miles north of Walla Walla.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

A tree branch at Pioneer Park that appeared in many generations of family photos and was a memory for many who climbed it as a kid came back to Walla Walla in a new form.

A branch sculpture, cast and fabricated at the Walla Walla Foundry, now commemorates the famous, low-hanging branch, removed for safety reasons.

One of the busiest intersections in the Walla Walla Valley became operational again as the long-awaited Plaza Way roundabout opened for traffic Tuesday, Aug. 17. U-B reporters covered the roundabout and its impacts on local business in a series.

COMMUNITY

Ramona Moss, nearly 91, styled hair at Ramona’s Kut N’ Kurl for 53 years, renting the space since she opened the shop in February 1968. By that time, she had been cutting hair since 1950. In May, the Walla Walla icon hung up her shears after a 71-year career.

Walla Walla Bread Co. co-owner and head baker, Michele Pompei, may not have won 'Best Baker in America,' but he sure came close. In June, he made it to the final episode but was ousted after things slid out of his control in the final master challenge between the last four bakers.

REMEMBERING THOSE WE LOST

Goat Walker Michael Juljis walks his two goats through Pioneer Park in March 2016.

He was not the only person in the Walla Walla Valley who owned goats, but when a man was spotted walking around town with two goats in tow, one black and one white, there was no doubt who it could be. He was Michael Dee Kuljis, and he died July 25 at the age of 71.

For more years than most can tally, Jesse Castro parked his bike along Ninth Avenue intersections to wave at folks passing by. Considered by many to be Walla Walla'a best ambassador, he died in the very early hours of Dec. 9.

