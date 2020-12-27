Today’s edition of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin is hot off our new printing press.
The U-B invested in the Goss printing press in 2020 to replace its 1960s model. On Christmas Eve, the paper was printed on the new press for the first time.
We are happy to give this Christmas gift to our print subscribers. Thank you for your loyalty!
The new press has upgraded features that will help us get a high quality paper to your doorstep. Among them are four-color printing, the ability to handle 25,000 impressions per hour, automatic splicers and straight folding.
But this project didn’t happen overnight.
After kicking off the installation in October, we removed some of the suspended ceiling in our building to accommodate the new Goss, about twice as high as the old model. The press room also required and electrical power upgrade.
Construction, electrical, plumbing and impressions teams all played a role in the installation.
A video of the installation and a slide show are on the U-B’s website at union-bulletin.com.