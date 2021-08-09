After more than a year, parking enforcement is about to come back to downtown Walla Walla, police announced Friday, Aug. 6.
Much of downtown Walla Walla is supposed to be a two-hour parking zone, with free parking lots in a few different locations allowing for longer stints.
But since parking enforcement officer Amy Harris left the Walla Walla Police Department last year, the time limits have not had a dedicated person to enforce them.
According to an announcement released Friday, a new enforcement officer is being trained and is expected to be "hitting the streets within the next couple weeks."
The message advised people to spread the word and also to follow the two-hour parking rules downtown.
Police said the hiring of a new enforcement officer since Harris' departure "had a delay." Initially, the department had planned on hiring for the position early last year, with applications due by March 16, 2020.
The parking enforcer can patrol downtown or residential areas for potential violators.
Parking in downtown Walla Walla has been a choice topic of residents for many years, especially as the tourism industry has boomed.
The issue has been a particular sticking point for business owners dating back to last year, ever since Harris left and since pandemic-related restrictions forced restaurants and wineries to expand outdoor seating, which the city accommodated.
Another issue raised to Walla Walla City Council was how street-side eating areas — known as either "streateries" — could lend to parking troubles.
Those temporary constructions will be allowed to stay through 2023, and temporary sidewalk patio extensions will be permitted to stay through the end of this year, Council ruled in April.
More parking spaces were eliminated by the addition of the Plaza on 1st, which takes up most of a city block on South First Avenue between East Main Street and East Alder Street. Council ruled the Plaza would become permanent, so those spots are not coming back.
In the meantime, city staff put up larger signs in the free parking areas to highlight them to potential parking patrons, and research will be conducted through the end of 2023 to determine the impact the downtown changes have on businesses.
Last year, Council also approved the purchase of an automated license plate reader for parking enforcement, since the practice of "chalking" tires was discontinued for potentially being illegal, based on a Ninth Circuit Court ruling.