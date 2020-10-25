On May 30 of this year, high winds destroyed a 115-year-old barn on the Plucker family farm, 12650 Touchet North Road.
It was a shockingly sad event. The barn was a loved, family heirloom, built in 1905 and listed in the Historical Barns Registry. The Plucker family has a long history in the area, arriving as pioneers in the 1860s.
“At the end of May there was a weather warning,” Bill Plucker said. “I think it was a tornado. Witnesses next door said the sky was just blackened with dust, and they saw it touch down.”
Built by Plucker’s great-grandfather, William H. Plucker, the barn near the Touchet River had been the proverbial elephant in the room among family members, concerned over what would happen in the long-term with the building.
“Then Mother Nature took care of it,” Plucker said.
The collapse of the 60-foot-by-80-foot barn left a large pile of wood, wreckage and memories strewn over the area.
“I started June 22 and worked pretty steadily on it,” he said. “The barn is pretty much all down; two parts of it have partially standing walls. My grandfather built those sections. Those were the grain bin and his shop. He built those somewhere between 1938 and 1942. The rest of the barn was pretty solid, too.”
There’s honor in the process of cleaning it up just like there was when it was constructed. It’s important to the family to clean up the wreckage in the right way.
“Plucker hands put it up and Plucker hands will take it down and we’ll reclaim the lumber,” he said.
He estimates 70% of the wood has been pulled and processed, which means pulling all the nails out and stacking it.
Some wood was sold, but the main focus of reclamation is to give it to family members to repurpose. A beautiful table has been made, picture frames and headboards will mean the wood from the historic Plucker barn will just change shape and become other keepsakes in the Plucker family.
“Now I’ve pretty much put things to bed for the fall and winter,” Plucker said.
He spent about 50 days out there working on the project. A lot of family came out to help him. The barn was sturdy and built to last, so it’s a big job.
“We pulled out 25 gallons of nails, got the good wood stacked and the bad stuff is on the burn pile waiting for a time that it’s safe to burn.”
There were a lot of 112-degree days out there. Family members seemed to come out on the hottest days, he said.
“I learned a lot about how construction was done back then. There were wood pegs in the beams and a few square-headed nails. The barn was finished in 1905 right when they were switching over to round nails,” Plucker said. “The wood pegs were round; they were in the major joints and beams. Ninety percent of the wood is Douglas Fir, a red fir. It’s beautiful wood,” Plucker said.
The beams are huge pieces of wood, making him wonder about how it got here. He speculates that some wood was hauled from the west side and some was from here and milled locally.
In its prime, the barn was fully functioning. It contained a place for hay and horses, hog runs, a dairy portion, room for animals, the grain bin and shop.
He gets asked all the time if he’s found treasures. However, the old joke about the Pluckers’ gold box is still a thing of myth. He hasn’t found any gold. He’s located trolley tracks on top of the structure to haul hay from the outside for the horses, some things from his grandfather and some old window frames. But family memories, honor and tradition are all gold in their own way.
“These are all sentimental treasures,” he said.