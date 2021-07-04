The Whitehouse-Crawford building in downtown Walla Walla has not seen its final days as a restaurant.
The Kinglet at Whitehouse-Crawford will be the name of a new eatery coming to the historic building that used to be a mill and then restaurant and wine tasting room for Seven Hills Winery.
The Whitehouse-Crawford restaurant closed in April last year and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dining hall space has been empty since.
Seattle Chef Maximillian Petty and his wife and business partner Jennifer Petty are the brains behind the new bistro, which earned its name from the bird residing in the nearby Blue Mountains and is a nod to the mill’s woodland connection.
The couple have captained successful outlets in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood — Eden Hill restaurant and its sister restaurant Eden Hill Provisions.
The Kinglet will borrow some ideas from the Eden Hill menu, but it will largely be a fresh experience.
“I might bring a few favorites … a couple classics, but it’ll be pretty new,” Maximillian Petty said recently.
There are several plans in place for the space, though not much will change on the building itself. The well-known “Whitehouse-Crawford” lettering will remain on the outside, with a new lettering for “The Kinglet” added on. The dining hall will have one wall removed and replaced with glass, allowing diners to see into the adjacent wine barrel room.
The Pettys will also upgrade the bar and operate on slightly different hours, including late night.
The Kinglet will also have a catering option, but one particular area Maximillian Petty was particularly fond of would be the “grand tasting” experience.
The building’s tasting counter will get an upgrade and add a menu of munchies, with about 15-20 courses available.
“I want approach-ability,” Maximillian Petty said. The grand tasting will add to that factor, he said, along with a dining menu that has “Eden Hill fine dining, but not as scary for non-foodies.”
The menu will boast a number of Maximillian Petty’s influences, including some barbecue and smoke flavors from his time living in Texas, and seafood and sweet flavors of the Northwest.
Items being cooked up include an apple cider brazed brisket with crunchy vegetables and aioli sauce; crusted and seared scallops on sweet corn risoto; smoked chicken breast; and a 24-hour grilled sweet pork belly.
“It’s really good, really simple, (it will) pair well with wine,” Maximillian Petty said of his food.
The wine and food pairing was essential for the restaurant, especially because of the close relationship any restaurant in that building will have with Seven Hills.
Maximillian Petty said when he met with the wine group’s ownership, things just fell into place perfectly and he said he’s excited about the future.
“Something clicked,” he said.
But before things were working out so well, the journey for the Kinglet had actually begun when things were most dour for the Petty family.
The COVID-19 pandemic had hit and the restaurant industry was going down hard, particularly in the greater Seattle area as multiple, storied places began shutting their doors.
“Life wasn’t getting cheaper,” Maximillian Petty said. The Petty family struggled to keep their restaurants up and open.
Eden Hill ultimately survived, thanks to much community support in Queen Anne. But as Maximillian and Jennifer Petty were day-dreaming of ways to escape the economic fallout, Jennifer Petty threw out the idea of Walla Walla “randomly” according to her husband.
It was a place they’d visited and they had some friends locally, but now they were starting to see themselves nestled in the Walla Walla Valley.
They haven’t moved yet, but they plan on it at some point in the near future, Maximillian Petty said.
Even as the Walla Walla plans continued to move forward, Eden Hill was coming out of the pandemic “like a phoenix,” Maximillian Petty said.
But the beckoning of the Valley has remained, and the Petty family still plans on spreading their wings, perhaps not long after the Kinglet takes its maiden flight, too.
The Kinglet at Whitehouse Crawford is anticipated to be open by late fall or early winter, the owners said.
But they’re in no rush. They want to do it right, just like they feel they’ve done before.
“We’re being patient,” Maximillian Petty said. “Luckily, the restaurant is beautiful and (mostly) ready to go.
“It’s much less of a restaurant empire for us and much more like our family, and we just felt it there (in Walla Walla).”