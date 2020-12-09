A glimpse of The Northern Lights will be visible from Eastern Washington tonight after a solar flare burst a few days ago, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center is predicting a multi-day solar storm expected peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning, glowing throughout parts of rural Washington and Oregon.
For Walla Walla residents, the Weather Service recommends finding a mountaintop or high place above the fog to see the lights, or traveling northeast of Walla Walla on Highway 12 until you find a dark spot with low light pollution away from the city.
"You'll be able to see better ...closer to midnight when the skies are clearer and the chances of fog are low," said Roger Cloutier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
