The Moms' Network prepares for shutdown

The Moms’ Network, the nonprofit group that launched as a membership support organization and grew into a lifeline for moms in need, will shut down at the end of the year.
Founder and Executive Director Beth Swanson said demands for the organization’s services don’t have the financial backing of grants and other resources to continue.
“It has grown so much more than I thought was even possible,” Swanson said Tuesday. “But it can’t sustain as a nonprofit.”
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by Swanson and the eight-person board that operates The Moms’ Network.
“We want you to understand that this is not because of anything to do with TMN or our members, new or old,” the email blast said.
“TMN has been organized and managed by volunteers and to grow in our community we need to be able to increase our capacity. For the past few years our leadership has worked on strategic planning, large grants, a location and a staff all while continuing our community reach and impact. Without these entities we are unable to sustain.”
She said the final Monday Coffee for the group will take place next week at LIVIT. Through the month of December, The Moms’ Network will use its social media presence to highlight other nonprofits in the community that may be able to absorb the events and educational components historically offered to members.
“I trust that all of these nonprofits in the community can fill the void,” a hopeful Swanson said Tuesday.
A mother of three when she started the organization in June 2007 — three years after returning to her hometown roots in Walla Walla and with one kid yet to be a twinkle in her eye — Swanson tapped her own career background in events and marketing with her experience as a mom to create the organization.
At its start, the nonprofit brought a new resource on parenthood to many moms. For those without kids in school, it was an avenue for meeting other mothers and commiserating. It organized weekly walks to connect, educational talks about parenting, opportunities to help others in the community, a one-stop babysitting directory.
Members were issued cards that even entitled them to discounts at participating businesses.
It also gave a voice to a demographic Swanson felt was under-represented in the community.
“I really think the missing link — the missing interest group — is moms,” she said in a 2007 interview.
“Moms shop, they go to events, go to dinner, we do all the scheduling.”
The membership of 68 in the first two months has grown in the last 12 years to over 2,000.
In it, many members found a place of comfort and connection through the unifying thread of parenthood.
“No one cares what your husband does for a living or if you’re single or what your age is,” Swanson said.
Members helped bolster each other through postpartum depression — oftentimes seeing the signs early — financial hardship, child-care needs and the parenting commonalities of teething, blowout diapers, dinnertime recipe doldrums, and much more.
With 48% of babies born on Medicaid in the community — a statistic Swanson cited Tuesday — the organization developed into one that often met the emergency needs of new moms.
“We get calls for everything,” Swanson said.
Consequently, one of the monthly expenses of the organization is a storage unit to hold the car seats, cribs and other donations that are then shared with new moms in need.
Swanson figures the organization’s expenses are around $1,000 a month. That includes paying an accountant, rental of the storage unit, website maintenance, printing costs, and monthly coffee expenses.
The organization is currently out of promotional cards, membership cards, water bottles and even a banner. Swanson said two small grants in the fall have not been cashed in yet, and she intends to reconnect with the organization.
Tuesday’s closure announcement was met with sadness and an outpouring of gratitude on social media from moms who have been part of the operation.
Since January, The Moms’ Network has supported 13 families with cribs, baby clothes, gear, diapers and more. Six families have received car seats or boosters. Another five moms have been connected to donated breast milk or formula.
Swanson’s stats for the year show The Moms’ Network has hosted 40 Monday coffee sessions (the organization pays for coffee and pastries to “level the playing field” for participants who may not be able to afford it, she said), and 40 Friday play dates.
Swanson said she receives two to three calls a month from Providence St. Mary Medical Center during evenings and weekends for families that need assistance.
The organization has facilitated 110 visits to 25 families. Referrals that come from other operations often lead to meal train schedules for families that may be struggling as they manage parenthood.
“The Moms’ Network grew in the way the numbers needed it to,” Swanson said. “We did what our members asked.”