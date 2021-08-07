It was not uncommon for newcomers to the community to stop and stare at him and his strange, steadfast companions, while those in the know might wave and say hello as he passed.
He was the man who walked with goats.
Ebony and Ivory enjoyed their walks, rain or shine, and if it had recently snowed, they would don goat coats and trod through the white streets as he pulled them along on a lead.
Often, when he wasn’t looking, they would try to stick their wide noses into his pockets, attempting to pilfer a few peanuts. But he loved the little thieves all the same.
He was not the only person in the Walla Walla Valley who owned goats, but when a man was spotted walking around town with two goats in tow, one black and one white, there was no doubt who it could be.
He was Michael Dee Kuljis, and he died Sunday, July 25, at the age of 71.
A tradition of service
The man who walked with goats was born Feb. 3, 1950, at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Long Beach, California, to Jack Anthony Kuljis, who immigrated as a child from the former Yugoslavia and served in the U.S. Navy, and Beverly Joann Kuljis.
The young Kuljis attended Catholic school in Seattle, receiving average grades, but also a commendation from a science organization and another from the Washington State Patrol when he was 12 for helping to promote school safety.
Weeks after his 18th birthday, Kuljis decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and enlist in the Armed Forces. He served in Vietnam from Aug. 9, 1968, to July 14, 1969, as part of the legendary 1st Battalion of the 9th Marine Regiment, nicknamed “The Walking Dead.”
The battalion endured nearly four years of combat in Vietnam, and approximately 26% of all Marines who passed through it were killed in action — the longest period of sustained combat and highest KIA rate in Marine Corps history.
By the time Kuljis was deployed, the 1st Battalion had already suffered mass casualties in the Demilitarized Zone and endured constant shelling during the Tet Offensive.
In 1966, North Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh had reportedly referred to the Marines as “Di bo chet,” or “dead men walking.” As they watched their brothers-in-arms die one after the other in the jungles to mines and sniper fire, a defiant 1st Battalion began to refer to themselves by this epithet.
Their renown was not without complication. They were also once referred to as the “Zippo” battalion, wrote Randell Widner, who served in the battalion and would later become a stunt double, including for the character Sloth in "The Goonies."
"We had operational orders to burn and kill everything if a (village) was deserted when we entered,” Widner wrote. “Villagers ran or hid when we swept through their (village), so we burned most of them. Search and destroy. Was hell for everyone!”
Walla Walla's Kuljis served during the last year of the battalion’s combat operations in Vietnam and participated in Operation Dewey Canyon, the last major offensive by the Marine Corps during the war. During 56 days of combat, 130 Americans lost their lives.
Like many veterans of Vietnam, Kuljis did not talk much about the specifics.
After his death, his daughter, Vanessa Kuljis, pored over his old footlocker, uncovering a small pile of contemporaneous newspaper articles, well preserved despite their age. They were a new window into her father’s military service.
Most of them recounted stories of combat and heroism. Another recalls how GIs exploring a captured bunker complex, partially collapsed by shelling, considered the shared humanity of their enemy as they read the diaries found on the bodies of young Vietnamese men.
“You know, I’ll bet old Charlie and us would have a lot to talk about if the shootin’ would just stop,” an unnamed corporal was quoted as saying.
A long road home
Kuljis suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after returning from the war, though it would be another decade before that condition would be widely recognized in the medical community.
For decades, he turned to alcohol to numb that pain, Vanessa Kuljis said.
He still enjoyed the outdoors, and his daughter fondly remembers wading through the woods with him. They would hunt deer for hours, only to come home empty-handed, but it was time she cherished.
Michael Kuljis was also an extremely fastidious worker. For years, he laid cement with Opp and Seibold General Construction, and he took great pride in his work.
“We would drive around, and he would say, 'Oh, I did this, and I did this, and I did this!'” Vanessa Kuljis said. “He’s basically poured concrete all over this town.”
Once, when he had been called out to repair one couple’s driveway, he insisted that the only way to do the job the right way would be to rip everything out and start from scratch, said Tori Ebding, Michael Kuljis’ niece. The bemused couple, wanting to keep things simple, declined.
For years, whenever he drove by that driveway, he would point out the slightly uneven cement with palpable regret.
“There was just one little part that wasn’t completely even,” Ebding said with a laugh. “It bothered him.”
But Michael Kuljis’ PTSD and alcoholism created rifts with his daughter.
Over the years, Vanessa Kuljis has come to better understand what her father was fighting. A veteran of the Air Force who served in Iraq, she also suffers from PTSD and has seen how the condition has contributed to other veterans’ addiction. Over time, the illnesses compounded each other.
“It limits you in so many ways, and if it gets too bad, you don’t want to be around anybody,” she said. “And that’s where my father had gotten.”
“Until he got the goats.”
Finding God and goats
In the early 2000's, Michael Kuljis' father, who had himself been a lifelong smoker and drinker, grew seriously ill.
Watching his father's health deteriorate in those years before his death in 2006 was a wakeup call, Ebding said.
The Walla Walla man quit drinking, quit smoking, found God and got goats.
He told others, at least at first, that he had gotten the goats to haul packs into the mountains while he went on long hikes.
But it was clear before long that he loved Ebony and Ivory like family. They stayed in his backyard, and those passing through the alley behind his home often found them perched atop a trailer.
It was his outlet to the rest of the world, Vanessa Kuljis said.
“The only way he would get out would be to walk those goats,” she said.
He walked with them every day, sometimes more than once, often bringing his dog Sadie along.
People took photos of him as he passed along, if only to prove to their friends that the man who walked with goats was real.
He lingered and chatted with neighbors and others who had come to expect he would eventually come strolling down their lane.
Children would come up to ask about the goats and to feed peanuts to Ebony and Ivory from their outstretched hands.
His last steps
The man who walked with goats was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in early 2019, just as his second wife, June, was going through the worst period of her own illness.
He was told he had six months to live.
By the end of the year, unable to take care of them any longer, Michael Kuljis gave Ebony and Ivory back to the person who had given the goats to him a decade prior.
But he fought until his last day, two and a half years later. He decided against hospice care and refused to use pain medication. His explanation was simple.
“The only thing he ever told us was that he just really enjoyed being with our family, and wanted as much time with our family as he could get,” Ebding said.
Even in the later years of his life, after God and the goats, it remained difficult for Vanessa Kuljis and her father to talk about their relationship, to breach the resentment and sadness that had built up over the years.
They had often been like “oil and water,” she said, unable to co-mingle. But finally, as he lay dying, she said some of what she had left to say, and then told him she was sorry.
Just as the dying man was slipping away, Vanessa Kuljis’ son, himself the fourth generation to serve in the Armed Forces and a Marine, called to say his own goodbyes, she said.
The man who walked with goats loved a lot of things, Ebding said.
He loved Nascar. He loved baseball park hotdogs, and his family would always bring him one when they went to watch the Walla Walla Sweets play.
He loved candy: jelly beans, black licorice and those “stupid orange slices,” Ebding said, half-joking and half-repulsed at the thought.
He loved his family.
And he loved his goats.
“He loved those goats more than anything,” Ebding said. “He just loved walking around and bringing a smile to people’s faces.”
Last week, after Michael Kuljis’ death was announced on social media, there was an outpouring of support from community members who had known him for more than a decade, and also from those who had known him only as “Goat Man,” or “Goat Walker,” but remembered him fondly nonetheless.
“I really can’t thank those people enough for all of their comments, their shares of what they knew of him, what they felt of him,” Vanessa Kuljis said. “It really has helped me understand a lot more of my dad.”
“So to see all that, I really can’t thank them enough.”
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at noon in the Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla hotel conference room.