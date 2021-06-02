A herd of goats will help performance maintenance along the Mill Creek channel in Walla Walla — no kidding.
The goats will begin their work Thursday, June 3, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District news release.
Corps officials often call upon a herd to graze along the banks of the channel to get rid of weeds and overgrown brush.
The grazing will begin near the diversion dam at Rooks Park.
Dogs will be required to be on a leash for about four weeks on both sides of the channel while the goats are grazing, Corps officials said.
“Visitors are already required to keep their pets under control and carry a leash with them while in areas designated as off-leash zones,” said Kayla Price, operations project manager for the Corps Mill Creek Office.
Price said there's also a requirement for dogs to be leashed whenever using the paved trail on the north side of the creek and while in Rooks Park.
“The only difference ... is that leashes will have to be attached to the dog’s collar and held onto by the dog-walker when using the gravel side of the creek,” Price said.
Petty Family Goats, of Pomeroy, was contracted for $8,000 to conduct the grazing, which helps Corps inspectors more accurately monitor the channel later in the year during flood season.
While the goats can certainly seem friendly, officials warned visitors to keep back and let the professionals work.
Young goats will be present, and the ewes and herding dogs are very protective of them.
Once vegetation is cleared around the levees, the goats will clear underbrush around Yellowhawk and Garrison creeks as well as the diversion dam levee.
If flows in Mill Creek allow, the goats will remove invasive reed canary grasses around the debris barrier upstream of the diversion dam.