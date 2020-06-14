For the first time in more than half a century, Athena’s Gem Theatre lit the night.
It happened Thursday at 9:30 p.m., mostly because that was when Rob McIntyre had some spare time on the same day the weather cooperated.
It was a moment 16 years coming.
Much has been written about McIntyre’s labor of love in restoring the one-time jewel of this farming community. Set in the 1901 Jacob Betz Building, it was first constructed as a saloon and restaurant.
Just seven years after its opening, Athena passed a law that closed all saloons. The next year, the west compartment of the Betz Building was converted to a movie house, according to local history.
After decades of changing ownership and other uses, the Gem was donated to the city of Athena in 2004 to be renovated as a theater.
A year later a nonprofit was formed to carry out the mission, including marshaling volunteers and getting grants for funding the work, according to the project’s website.
The organization does not assume debt for the project, instead only going as fast as donations and other funding allows, McIntyre said.
He has led the community, including students from the Athena-Weston School District — where McIntyre teaches band in his day job — in the enormous task of restoring the building since then. The blood and sweat demanded has been never-ending, he’s reported over the years.
On Thursday McIntyre added the tears.
Not at the dramatic evening switch pull, but at the 2 p.m. trial run, when the theater’s exterior lighting came on for the first time in 50-plus years.
“This was a watershed thing,” McIntyre said the next day.
“I know everybody is worried about so many things and I thought ‘Well, let’s just do it and see how people react.’ We’ve been working on it a long time and I think people have felt like it is endless.”
He can only look forward, McIntyre added.
Next up is a need to raise $200,000 for stage equipment, he said.
“We’ve raised $1.3 million, so we can do it.”