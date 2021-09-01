Cotton candy, turkey legs, kettle corn and funnel cakes. Whirligigs, Ferris wheels, guitar music and face paints. Cows in barns, kids on shoulders, pigs in pens and dogs in crates.

These are just some of the sights and smells of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, which opened with a bang Wednesday, Sept. 1, to lively crowds taking advantage of free admission before 3 p.m.

Bouncy castles, hypnotists and 9-year-old musicians at the Plaza Stage, live music at every corner. Longhorns munching grass, 4H kids showing the livestock they've spent the year raising, small children and full grown men putting on bubble suits and careening at each other at full speed.

Dogs bursting with excitement, mostly Labradors, launching themselves 30 feet forward into a pool as they chase a toy in what the humans watching think is a competition, and what the dogs clearly think is just a fun way to spend a Wednesday.

For many, it’s been too long since the fairground last played host to crowds of families, teens and young couples gathering in one place to celebrate their region with a fistful of fried food, some high-velocity rides and a rodeo. Despite some concerns that a renewed phase of the pandemic could have led to a second year without a fair, gates opened Wednesday to the delight of many.

While many attending the county fair come from Walla Walla County, many more pour into the area to spend time with family and enjoy the festivities.

“We’ve only been to (the Grant County Fair) once, but this is our second time here,” said Paul Barnhart, who came to the fairgrounds Wednesday from the Moses Lake-area to spend time with his young granddaughter, Emma Langford, a Waitsburg local.

“It’s a nice small fair,” Barnhart said. “We like it.”

It’s also the second fair for Touchet-native Jodi Reedy to spend some quality time with her grandson, six-year-old Ierick Becker, who lives in Walla Walla.

“I think he’s pretty excited for the rides,” Reedy said with a smile. “He’s been on a couple; he went on that rubber band thing — he loved that. And he wants to do the Ferris wheel very bad.”

Deep-fried ravioli, terriyaki, shaved ice. Hot dogs, corn dogs, lemonade and fried rice.

The cancellation of 2020 fairs both in Walla Walla and across the region knocked a lot of vendors back on their heels, as they rely on revenue earned from circuits of various events, fairs and gatherings across the region which simply didn’t happen last year. But despite hardship, there are around the same number of vendors this year as in fairs past, according to fair officials.

Now, in part due to pent up demand, vendors are busier than ever, said Josh Ott of Moses Lake-based Smokenhagen, a family-owned vendor that sells turkey legs and lemonade, though neither are as popular as the stand’s curly fries. The Grant County Fair wrapped up last week, and now the Smokenhagen truck is passing through Walla Walla on the next leg of its fair circuit.

“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” Ott said. “Especially after taking that year off, I really missed doing those events.”

While there were a few events that brought in the turkey leg vendor last year, in cases where counties organized festivities despite warnings from health officials, there was very little business for Smokenhagen last year, Ott said. But the company wasn’t sitting on its deep fried laurels during that time off, however.

“In that year we took some time to really invest in ourselves, worked on mixing our own flavors, doing stuff to get more prepared for events,” Ott said. “It kind of helped, cause now we have better methods and stuff like that.”

There is little more quintessentially American than the county fair, both for those who’ve spent their entire lives in the U.S. and for those who’ve newly arrived.

For Eoghan Murphy, an Irish transplant who moved to Walla Walla only six weeks ago after his wife got a job at the local hospital, the fair is already proving to be a novel introduction to his new home.

“This is very American-looking fare,” Murphy said with a grin. “It’s got Candyland and barbecue.”

While Ireland does have fairs, they’re often smaller events, Murphy said. Rodeo, on the other hand, is a wholly new experience, and one he is looking forward to seeing for the first time.

Murphy isn’t a passive observer of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, however: even though he’s only been in town for a short time, he was booked to play the guitar and sing in front of the 4H cattle barn. As crowds meandered by, he crooned out songs by American country legends, including John Prine’s “That’s the Way That the World Goes Round.”