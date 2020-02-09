The flood of 2020: Perhaps the Valley's worst one yet

The flood of February 2020 will go down as one of the three worst floods in the Walla Walla Valley’s recorded history, and perhaps the worst in terms of water volume, experts say.
Now, with waters receding, government officials and residents of the region are left to slowly begin the dismaying task of assessing damage and figuring out what to do next.
Today, property owners from Dayton and Waitsburg to Touchet and south into Milton-Freewater and Weston are beginning to pick up the pieces and set about reordering their lives. Many are still waiting to return to homes.
“That’s kind of the hard part for everyone at this point in time,” said Walla Walla County Emergency Management spokesperson Heather Lee.
“We have to wait for the water to recede before we can get into these areas and see what the damage is. Until then, we can’t even see what damage is there.”
As of Saturday evening, there were no reported casualties as a direct result of this flood, but the damage done to both public and private property is extensive.
The three floods
The first recorded flood of this kind, in 1931, was the flood of legend that eventually led to the construction of the Mill Creek Channel in Walla Walla and the overflow reservoir known as Bennington Lake — two crucial feats of engineering to protect the city of Walla Walla from future floods.
The second flood, in 1996, saw the channel get some of its biggest action — two big storms, coupled with frozen ground, led to the immersion of fields, roads and structures. Still, the channel held, just as it did this time.
The third flood, exactly 24 years from the 1996 flood, began Thursday — and its waters will linger in the Valley for many days, possibly weeks.
“(This flood) we believe to be, by a small amount, the largest of those three unregulated floods,” said John Heitstuman, chief of the hydrology section at the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It’s difficult to quantify the breadth of any flood, but the Corps does have numbers to back up the claim that this may be the worst deluge the area has seen, especially when considering the terrible damage in areas like Kooskooskie, Waitsburg, Touchet and Milton-Freewater.
Heitstuman said he believes the peak of rushing waters at Kooskooskie was measured at about 6,400 cubic feet per second in 1996. By comparison, the waters peaked at about 7,000 cfs Friday.
He said the 1996 flood might have had a longer duration, but the peak stage of this flood was higher.
The Corps was closely regulating and monitoring the flow of the channel Thursday when the National Weather Service issued the flood warning.
Engineers for the Corps were stationed at bridges and levees and had 24-hour monitoring at the diversion dam by Rooks Park.
What led to this storm was a Hawaiian air stream that flowed up over the Puget Sound and then traveled diagonally through the Cascades and wound up “splitting” over the Blue Mountains, Heitstuman said.
This led to an excessive amount of water being dumped out of the Blues and into Eastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington.
Unprecedented waters
Thursday morning, residents were waking up to water rushing into their basements as the Walla Walla River in Umatilla County just upstream from Milton-Freewater crested.
The levee in Milton-Freewater was breached by Friday morning, and residents were under mandatory evacuations. The extent of the damage was not known as waters continued to rush Saturday afternoon.
City officials there posted to social media saying about 100 trucks carrying rocks were headed to the city to begin damage repairs Saturday. Power was also intermittently shut off as emergency crews went in and out of neighborhoods.
Requests for comments from city officials went unanswered Saturday. Phone calls to Milton-Freewater City Hall were automatically routed to a message warning people about the city currently being under a flood watch and a “mandatory evacuation for much of our area.”
Eight people from the Milton-Freewater area were sheltered at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, according to a news release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
(For more information about the extensive Umatilla County flooding, see story page A7).
Up a creek
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman got the original call to evacuate citizens near Kooskooskie around 1 a.m. Friday.
Eastman said two homes have been confirmed completely destroyed in that area so far, with many more damaged.
He did say that he was relieved to note how many people got out when they were asked to.
“There’s a number of people on the Oregon side that are still inaccessible to get in or out,” Eastman said. He said helicopters were coming to fly out people who requested assistance, but it was hard to know who needed help since the power was out.
Eastman, who is the incident commander for the Mill Creek area, said they used a converted military vehicle from Walla Walla Fire District 8 to round up evacuees, but even that got stuck and had to be helped out by a bulldozer.
He said Saturday morning that the action on the Washington side of the border seemed to be dying down, but by Saturday afternoon the road near the brand new Mill Creek bridge had washed out and Walla Walla County Public Works was on scene trying to quickly alleviate the worst of the damage.
A total of five people were evacuated from the Mill Creek area, according to a news release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Wading in Waitsburg
Friday morning saw the closure of U.S. Highway 12 between Waitsburg and Dayton as the waters converged on the Touchet River and exceeded its banks.
Waters receded enough by Saturday for the highway to open again, but damage to multiple homes and businesses at this point remains unclear.
“As the water recedes, that’s when the different agencies can get in there and see what the damage is,” Lee said. “To some extent, before they can allow the citizens back into these areas, the county has to get in there to assess those areas to make sure citizens can get safely into those areas.”
Releasing the river
As time progressed, it was clear that water from Mill Creek had to be both diverted into Bennington Lake and more would also need to be released into the channel in order to protect the integrity of the engineered structures.
Another measure that was taken this time around was the releasing of extra water into Russell Creek which flows out of the lake — that wasn’t done in 1996. This allowed for the lake to be about seven feet below the mark it hit in 1996.
And contrary to some rumors the Corps fielded, the lake was not in danger of overflowing — it maxed out at a bit more than 80% capacity Friday night and was already below 60% capacity by Saturday morning.
Heitstuman, who has worked with the Corps since 1980 and was stationed in Walla Walla starting in 1985, said the channel and the reservoir have a clear-cut purpose: Protect the city of Walla Walla and vicinity from flooding, in that order.
“We operated it according to our plan and the way it was designed,” Heitstuman said. “If we can’t maintain the ‘and vicinity’ then we’ll turn it up to the capacity of the channel.”
In this case, ‘and vicinity’ refers to the other areas surrounding the city of Walla Walla.
When the capacity increases above the desired flows of 1,400 cubic feet per second, flooding can happen downstream.
On Friday, flows maxed at 4,000 cfs.
Troubled waters
The Mill Creek Channel ends at Gose Street, north of College Place. Downstream from there were multiple fields and buildings that became badly flooded by Friday morning.
The water kept rising through Friday night, forcing the closure of Highway 12 from Touchet to Wallula Junction.
The bridge near the edge of Touchet was overrun by water still on Saturday.
Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said he hadn’t seen the area yet, but he knew it would take some time before the bridge opens again.
Klundt said the Washington Department of Transportation will have to assess the integrity of the bridge once the flood waters recede. For the meantime, traffic was able to go north up Harvey Shaw Road and down state Route 124 to get to the Tri-Cities area.
“Our main concern right now is patrolling county roads, making sure no one gets stuck,” Klundt said.
‘Many waters’
In the center of the Walla Walla Valley lies the city of Walla Walla.
The term “Walla Walla” is an American Indian term known to mean “many waters.”
Indeed, there are many brooks and streams trickling out of the Blue Mountains that eventually flow to the mighty Columbia River. That term took a whole new meaning as the historic torrent of water rushed across the Valley.
The great and strange irony was that Walla Walla was virtually untouched while its sister cities upstream and downstream bared the brunt of the damage.
“There really doesn’t seem to be a lot of damage to the city itself,” said Brenden Koch, the city’s communications manager.
Koch said the city was working closely with the Corps as the high water continues to be monitored.
Walla Walla Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Brad Morris said EMS calls to city firefighters did not see a noticeable increase during the worst stages of the flood.
However, firefighters from Walla Walla, College Place and volunteer fire districts were busy all day Friday helping people get out of the Mill Creek area.
Morris, a longtime Walla Wallan, said this is very similar in his opinion to the 1996 flood.
What now?
The weather is expected to not lead to any more excessive flooding, thanks to the snow level falling to about 4,000 feet and falling temperatures in general, which should slow down the mountain runoff.
The flood warning for the Valley from Dayton to Touchet remains in effect from the National Weather Service through Sunday afternoon.
As was reiterated over and over by government officials Saturday, the damage toll is unknown. In fact, Lee said for FEMA to get involved a certain monetary value has to be given.
“Depending on how it’s presented to FEMA, then maybe you can get that money released,” Lee said.
For now, Lee said the community rallying to help (see story page A1) shows that the Valley can recover in time.
She encouraged people to continue to stay away from standing water on roads, since you don’t know how deep it could be, and to avoid slowing down at damaged areas to take pictures so that first responders can remain safe.
And for Heitstuman, this new data on the Mill Creek Channel proves very interesting as the Corps is set to have another meeting regarding the Mill Creek General Investigative Study this week (see above story).
“It’s gonna take us about 40 days (to empty Bennington),” Heitstuman said.
“I’ve worked with FEMA and floodplains and for many years. I think that’s something that people should think about here — it’s great that nobody has to have flood insurance in the city of Walla Walla, because we’re protected. … We have 120-year to 150-year levels of protection for the city proper. But after that, we don’t have it.
“If we had had just one more day of (similar rainfall) then it would have flooded Walla Walla. We would have exceeded our capacity. Nothing you can do at that point. Shut the gates and go.”