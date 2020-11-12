The annual wine industry-led campaign to fight hunger comes with a twist this year.
The 10th annual Barrel Full of Money campaign has changed its fundraising strategy as access to tasting rooms, where portions of the campaign traditionally take place, is restricted.
The collaborative campaign among numerous businesses and nonprofit organizations provides financial donations collected through canisters and barrels, a raffle and culminating auction to benefit the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank. The nonprofit can leverage the funds for bulk buying and purchases of perishables.
This year, the campaign shifts to an online auction, raffle and fundraising through winery and restaurant promotions, according to an announcement from the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance.
“While it may look very different from years past, there are still many ways to support the Barrel Full of Money fundraiser this year,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of the Wine Alliance, in the announcement. “Whether you want to grab a bite to eat, stock up on wine for the holidays, attend an online auction or simply contribute by donating, there is a way to give for everyone. We look forward to coming together as a community to support our neighbors in need.”
The 2020 campaign features involvement from a number of businesses, including wineries, restaurants, grocery stores and more, throughout November and December.
Among the fundraising efforts: Bacon & Eggs offers “Bacon for BMAC,” which through November donates $1 to the campaign from each order of bacon at the restaurant.
Brasserie Four started its “Bœuf for BMAC” on Tuesday. Through Dec. 10, $5 of every order of bœuf bourguignon will be donated to the fundraiser.
Wineries are offering special wines benefitting the campaign and donating tasting fees. Each year, Gifford Hirlinger donates all of its tasting fees for the year to the Barrel Full of Money campaign, and other wineries will provide their fees from special tasting weekends in the fall.
Grocery Outlet is providing scan cards that allow customers to give to the campaign at check out.
Throughout the campaign up to 500 raffle tickets will be sold for $10 each for a chance at two roundtrip airline tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. The tickets are the grand prize in the Dec. 10 drawing. Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling BMAC.
A silent auction begins Dec. 6 and will run five days, closing Dec. 10. A live wine auction then and closing event will be presided by auctioneer Dave Mitchell.
Barrel Full of Money is a collaborative fundraising effort by Alaska Airlines, Baker Boyer Bank, Columbia REA, Dunham Cellars, Grocery Outlet, Hayden Homes, Seguin Moreau, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Blue Mountain Action Council and the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance and its members.
Since its inception, the campaign has raised more than $220,000, which equates to about 1.1 million meals for local people.
The food bank, which typically distributes more than 870,000 pounds of food through pantries annually, is providing more food assistance through the pandemic, the announcement said.
About 5% of Walla Walla County residents and 10% of Columbia County residents are relying on meals from the BMAC Food Bank.
“The money raised through Barrel Full of Money significantly contributes to our ability to purchase bulk food items and perishables which help balance out the nonperishables that are donated from a variety of other sources each year,” said Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias in a prepared statement.
Those wanting to donate directly can contribute online at bmacww.org, or send checks with “Barrel Full of Money” in the memo line to 8 E. Cherry St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
All participants in the campaign and opportunities to support the efforts can be viewed at ubne.ws/barrel.