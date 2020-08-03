Rowe Farms finished harvesting its cherry crop more than a week ago.
The story of Rowe Farms’ cherry crop this year was like that of other Yakima Valley growers. Frost this spring and wind and rain at the start of the harvest damaged much of the early season cherries, but the volume got better as the harvest went on.
In general, the crop was much smaller than last year, owner Morgan Rowe said.
But Rowe said he is still expecting good returns when he’s paid this fall, thanks to higher prices at the retail level.
“If you had cherries, you made money,” he said.
Yakima Valley cherry growers have wrapped up harvest over the past few weeks. Cherries sold in the next few weeks will come from orchards in Wenatchee and Chelan areas in the northern part of Washington state.
Those cherries experienced less damage compared to those in early-season regions, so volumes this month will be typical to past years, said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers, which markets cherries for the five-state growing region.
However, the damage to cherries harvested earlier in the season affected the overall volume. Northwest Cherry Growers is now estimating this year’s crop, which is from growers in Washington, Oregon, Utah, Montana and Idaho, to be at 18.8 million 20-pound boxes.
If the estimate sticks, that would be the smallest crop for the region since 2013 when it shipped 14.25 million boxes, ending a streak of crops of more than 20 million boxes that date back to 2016.
Weather damage was so extensive that some early season growers were harvesting 1 or 2 tons per acre, far below the standard rate of 6 to 8 tons an acre, Thurlby said.
However, demand for cherries, domestically and abroad, was strong and prices were higher than usual, Thurlby said.
“We have seen more demand than we could have given the pandemic here in the U.S. and abroad,” Thurlby said.
Little cherry disease
Another issue has continued to create issues for growers. Little cherry disease is estimated to have wiped up upward of 2 million boxes off the market, Thurlby said.
For several years, little cherry disease has been infecting trees in the Yakima Valley primarily through the Western X phytoplasma, a bacteria without a cell wall. Infection is only shown during harvest in the form of small, immature and discolored cherries.
The disease also comes in the form of Little Cherry Virus-1, which has been prevalent in Europe, and Little Cherry Virus-2, which is a common pathogen for cherry-growing regions in the north part of Washington state.
The disease has additional long-term effects: Once a tree is infected, it has to be removed. And growers cannot plant new trees because they could be infected by remnants of the disease in the soil.
The result is that growers can end up losing a sizable portion — and possibly all — of their cherry production for several years.
Mark Barrett of Barrett Orchards estimates he lost about 30% of his cherry acreage due to little cherry disease. That, along with weather damage, produced a cherry crop 50% to 60% of last year’s, he said.
“We had certain varieties on certain rootstock that did well and others that did not do well at all,” he said.
Barrett sells the fruit he grows at his fruit stand, Washington Fruit Place. He also allowed U-pick, but with numerous restrictions.
He estimates that he got a quarter of the U-pick customers as normal due to restrictions. Overall, those cherries that weren’t damaged sold well.
“Rainier cherries performed better in size and quality,” he said.
Looking ahead
This year’s cherry crop was dealt a full stack of challenges, including bad weather, pollination issues and little cherry disease, said Chuck Zeutenhorst, president of FirstFruits Marketing, the Yakima firm that sells fruit for FirstFruit Farms and Congdon Orchards.
Overall, he said, he felt there were enough cherries to serve the demand of the domestic market. However, it remains to be seen whether continued infection of little cherry disease would hamper production in the years to come. That could create challenges in responding to growing demand in the export market.
But he’s hoping that fewer adverse impacts, such as weather, will improve volumes next year.
“We’re still growing lots of fruit in this region, I’m not terribly worried,” he said. “I do know that the virus is going to come to play, and we’re going to have to deal with it.”