The Thanksgiving Day holiday is Thursday. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: County offices in Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties will be closed Thursday and Friday. City offices in Walla Walla, College Place and Milton-Freewater will be closed Thursday and Friday.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed Thursday and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: Banks will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: Department of Licensing services in Walla Walla will be unavailable Thursday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit and Dial-A-Ride buses will not operate Thursday. Normal service will resume Friday. The Job Access program will operate for scheduled clients.
DAM CROSSINGS: Crossings on Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams will be closed Thursday.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library and Milton-Freewater Public Library services will be unavailable Thursday and Friday.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla will collect Thursday’s trash routes on Friday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Milton-Freewater will collect Thursday’s garbage routes on Wednesday and Friday’s routes on Monday. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to have it out by the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will publish a Thursday edition. News, advertising and circulation offices will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday. People should receive their paper by 5 p.m. Those who don’t receive their paper should call the U-B circulation office, 525-3301, by 6 p.m.