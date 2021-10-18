COLLEGE PLACE — In the next step of the 4BIKE project, the city of College Place — with help from Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley and University of Walla Walla student volunteers — will install a temporary two-way bike lane along Fourth Street.
The project will demonstrate to community members the benefits of a permanent cycle track that will be installed in 2022.
Eastbound traffic along Fourth Street will be re-routed during the time of the installation, approximately 9 a.m. to noon, according to a press release.
Funding for the new bike track comes from a Complete Streets grant College Place was awarded from the Transportation Improvement Board.
Walla Walla University students are helping as part of the school’s annual Service Day, which, this year, will see students and faculty volunteer for 35 community projects.
