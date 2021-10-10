Recently, the city removed several high-ranking staff members. If you had been (or currently were serving) at the time, what would be (or what was) your response to the mayor’s decision?
I was not on the Council at the time. I don't have enough information on the reason the employees were let go to be able to form an opinion. As a mayor of the city, it was his call. Most, including me, would have liked to have had an explanation.
Do you believe the utility tax hike passed this year to help fund Columbia County law enforcement is good for the citizens of the city? Explain why or why not.
"Good for the citizens of the city" is an odd way to put it. When additional funds are needed, then the best way is to spread it evenly. The utility tax increase is a monthly bill and perhaps more noticeable than adding it to the property tax, but in the long run, helping to fund Columbia County Law enforcement is good for everyone.
What is the most important issue to you as a candidate?
I would like to join the City Council with no personal agenda, but to help make decisions for "thoughtful growth" for Dayton. Rentals and housing continue to be a problem, especially for newly hired employees of the hospital, school, and other businesses. What are our options for a housing development or a new apartment complex? I think more people will be moving to Dayton, which will build our tax base and support our schools, and that is good, but they will need a place to live. I believe it is important for Dayton to keep up with the times and not be stagnant. I believe broadband will help with this.
What qualifies you for this position and what personal qualities make you a good fit?
I have 30 years of experience co-owning and managing two businesses, handling the bookkeeping and budgeting for both. The city of Dayton is a business, with income and expenses, which, like any business, needs to stay in their budget. I'm a team leader as well as a team participant. My motto is, "there is no I in team." I work well with people and have volunteered in many areas. I can listen to many points of views on issues before making a decision. I am campaigning with no agenda, but to be part of the decision making for what's best for Dayton.
Much discussion these days has been about the division of opinions regarding COVID-19-related mandates. What role do you believe City Council should or should not play in encouraging or discouraging those mandates
I don't believe it is the role of the city council to be involved in mandates. I think it should be left to the governor or individual business owners. (If the) question (is) asking whether City Council can mandate the public wear masks during the City Council meeting ... Absolutely and why would anyone want to put others at risk?
