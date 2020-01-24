A Walla Walla teenager riding her longboard this morning was struck by a vehicle at Second Avenue and Moore Street.
Chase McClurg, 19, was riding south in the road, approaching the bicycle lane on Second Avenue near the U.S. Highway 12 underpass, when she was hit around 6:15 a.m. by a Hyundai Santa Fe heading south on Second Avenue, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in a release.
Paul Winters, 63, was driving the car, Knudson wrote. He was cooperating with the investigation and no drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.
The teenager was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with a trauma code, according to Jennifer Scott, Walla Walla Fire Department medical coding & compliance specialist.
A family member of the teen told the U-B this morning she was being flown to a Spokane hospital and had head trauma, but was stable.
Washington State Patrol troopers assisted in the investigation and the area was blocked for about three hours.