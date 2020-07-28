Take my cardboard image out to the ballpark

Thousands of cardboard fan cutouts are being put in the seats — what the Mariners are calling “Seat Fleet” — at T-Mobile Park on Monday ahead of Friday’s Mariners home opener.
Fans can submit their own photos and send them, with $30, any time during the season.
According to the Mariners website: “…the Mariners will donate a portion of every purchase to non-profit organizations supporting COVID-related relief efforts in our communities.
What’s more? If your cutout ‘catches’ a foul ball during a game, we’ll mail you the baseball!”
According to Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information with the Mariners, 6,300 fans have already participated in the program.