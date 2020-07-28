Take my cardboard image out to the ballpark

Along the first-base side of T-Mobile Park, Mariners employee Emily Wright on Monday puts out some of the thousands of cardboard fan cutouts gathered for what the Mariners are calling the “Seat Fleet” ahead of Friday’s Mariners home opener.

 Seattle Times photo by KEN LAMBERT

Thousands of cardboard fan cutouts are being put in the seats — what the Mariners are calling “Seat Fleet” — at T-Mobile Park on Monday ahead of Friday’s Mariners home opener.

Fans can submit their own photos and send them, with $30, any time during the season.

According to the Mariners website: “…the Mariners will donate a portion of every purchase to non-profit organizations supporting COVID-related relief efforts in our communities.

What’s more? If your cutout ‘catches’ a foul ball during a game, we’ll mail you the baseball!”

According to Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information with the Mariners, 6,300 fans have already participated in the program.