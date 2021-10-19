Take Back events are coming to Walla Walla and College Place this weekend. The event provides a Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored opportunity to dispose of prescription drugs. In addition to drug take-back, paper shredding, electronics recycling, needle disposal and more will be offered.
The events are organized by Walla Walla and College Place Police departments, in partnership with Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley said in a release.
The DEA-sponsored Drug Take Back will make available a separate sharps bin to take household needles and lancets. Free medicine lock boxes, while the supply lasts, help keep meds safe and out of the hands of children, grandchildren and care providers
A shred truck sponsored by GESA and Blue Mountain Credit Union. Documents are securely shredded on-site and the paper is recycled.
Events are:
- Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E Moore St.
- Sunday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot, 1700 SE Meadowbrook St., College Place, with the College Place Police Department.
Monetary donations will directly support Walla Walla Area Crime Watch a nonprofit organization.
- Price Computers will take discarded computer and electronics for safe disposal.
- Police support yard signs available with a $20 donation.
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions, place take back items in the trunk of your vehicle or in the bed of your pickup. Volunteers standing by will take the items for you.
In April 2021, 611 pounds of drugs were dropped off. The shred truck took in 16,200 pounds of recyclable material. The shred truck fundraiser broke a record for Crime Watch fundraising making up for the COVID-19 off year, Ruley said.
Walla Walla Area Crime Watch supports crime prevention programs in the Walla Walla Valley, including graffiti abatement, supplying the glass blaster and purchasing graffiti cleaning materials and paint; a Backpack Project that gets needed school supplies to families; the Bike Project that gives bikes to needy kids; the Cops and Kids holiday program for needy families. WWACW co-sponsors National Night Out and supports crime prevention volunteers. For more details, contact Ruley at 509-520-3735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.