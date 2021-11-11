An opportunity to return unused prescription drugs has been rescheduled for Nov. 14 at the Walmart parking lot in College Place.
The Take Back event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Originally scheduled for Oct. 24, the event was postponed due to high winds.
The event provides a Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored opportunity to dispose of prescription drugs.
In addition to drug take-back, electronics recycling and needle disposal will be offered. Paper shredding, which was scheduled to be available at the original event in October, will not be offered, according to a release from the College Place Police Department.
