Take back

An opportunity to return unused prescription drugs has been rescheduled for Nov. 14 at the Walmart parking lot in College Place.

The Take Back event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 24, the event was postponed due to high winds.

The event provides a Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored opportunity to dispose of prescription drugs.

In addition to drug take-back, electronics recycling and needle disposal will be offered. Paper shredding, which was scheduled to be available at the original event in October, will not be offered, according to a release from the College Place Police Department.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Reporter

Jeremy covers education, as well as Dayton and Columbia County, for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

