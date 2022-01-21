BURBANK — A Tacoma man was injured when his car crashed into a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 12 near here Friday morning, Jan. 21.
Stephen G. Gal, 66, was taken by ambulance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, according to Washington State Patrol. His condition was not immediately available.
Both vehicles were heading west at about 6:20 a.m. when, according to State Patrol, Gal swerved to avoid debris in the road and crashed his 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis into the semi-truck driven by Charles E. MacDonald, 47, of Moses Lake.
MacDonald was not injured.
Gal’s car was totaled, according to the report. And he was cited for improper lane usage.
