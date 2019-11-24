Symphonic patronum: Harry Potter-themed event ties together music and art for kids

Musical magic was stirred up at the Walla Walla Public Library on Saturday as dozens of families gathered to learn about music and art.
“Expecto Patronum” was put on by the library, the Walla Walla Symphony, and Carnegie Picture Lab. Kids were able to see symphonic instruments up close, learn a bit more about them, and then try whipping up a scratchboard drawing of their patronus — a mythical apparition relating to the Harry Potter book series.
The event served as a precursor to the symphony’s upcoming concert called “Hogwarts for the Holidays” featuring music from the Harry Potter films originally composed by the legendary John Williams. The concert will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 7 at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus.
Walla Walla Symphony CEO Leah Wilson-Velasco was on hand to oversee the little wizards as they learned to combine art with music.
“There’s such a natural synergy between music and art,” Wilson-Velasco said. “And I think that we can play on that more to find entry points for our kids to excite them about art in general. Art can be a mechanism for kids to express themselves and to communicate with one another and to have an outlet, and that’s so important. And so any way that we can support that for our families in the community is really top of mind for me.”
And of course, if you say the words “Harry Potter” then kids will come running from miles away. Some might wonder what the words “expecto patronum” even mean, but it conjures up a quick memory for anyone who has read the books or seen the films.
In the Harry Potter world, a patronus is an apparition that wizards use to protect themselves from evil, soul-sucking creatures called dementors. The participants on Saturday used little wooden wands to etch their patronus into reality on scratchboards. Many seemed to know what their supposed patronus was, ranging from dogs to deer, and other animal shapes — some a little more impressionistic than others.
Natalie and Suriana Cisneros, ages 11 and 8, respectively, both drew adorable otters as their patronusses. Suriana said she’d never seen the symphony instruments before and her favorite was the big and shiny trombone. She also said the character of Hermione Granger was her favorite thing about the Harry Potter series. Natalie is also a Hermione fan — she dressed up as her for Halloween this year.
Kristie Coleman with Carnegie Picture Lab was on hand to provide guidance and art materials for the kids. Coleman said the participants were able to see how the musical instruments might correspond to the concept of a patronus.
Once the kids were done with their works of art they had a chance to get their pictures taken in full wizard get-up, complete with wands, robes, a stuffed owl, and the unmistakable burgundy and gold scarf representing the colors of the Gryffindor House.
Some of the patronus artwork will be displayed at the symphony’s concert on Dec. 7.
“We’re trying to bring stuff full circle,” Wilson-Velasco said. “Make a connection for the kids between the art and the music, but also bring it full circle so that the community can see what we’re doing.”