A fire that burned some hedgerows between two Walla Walla homes Friday night was not officially labeled as arson, though it was 'suspicious,' authorities said.
Firefighters from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Studebaker Drive just before midnight for what was reported as a residential fire, but was actually a fire in the bushes, they said.
According to their reports, witnesses said they heard a loud bang and a crackle — possibly like a firework — and then a vehicle speeding away.
Firefighters arrived to find 20-foot flames, and one home had burn marks on its side. The fire was knocked down in a couple of minutes.
Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said Saturday that he was aware information had been taken down by police Friday night, but was unsure if any leads were able to be followed.
While he said the circumstances sounded suspicious, the public would have to wait for official word from police spokesman Sgt. Eric Knudson on whether or not arson was suspected.
Knudson was not available for comments Saturday.
The bushes that burned were of the arborvitae variety, which firefighters said are easy to ignite. They recommend residents keep arborvitaes well-watered during dry spells.