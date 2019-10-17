She said she’s been free for just more than a year.

Since then, Angel Michelle, 41, has started a nonprofit for domestic violence survivors and participated in Wednesday’s “Take Steps Against Domestic Violence” in Walla Walla.

The walk began and ended at Heritage Square Park and culminated with some words from survivors. Along the way, about 60 people placed flowers at shoes, which rested beside 42 stories from those who had died from an abuser last year in Washington.

The mood was somber. Tears fell, but hints of laughter were heard sporadically.

Many, like Michelle, had endured domestic violence but realized they had survived while the people’s stories they read had not. Some were dealing with an abuser as they walked, and others were there to support survivors. Among the messages participants wanted known was that people could bring their children with them, and should, to places like the YWCA Walla Walla.

Michelle said that’s what she did when she moved back to Walla Walla in September 2018 because she “was needing to get away from my ex once and for all.”

She said that if she had known she could get help with her children, she would have left her abusive husband earlier.

But she and others also indicated that “something has to click,” akin to what an addict might experience, in a survivor’s head before they’ll finally leave their abuser for good. In fact, it usually takes seven or eight times before someone leaves their abuser, Jan Asher Dolph, YWCA Walla Walla communications coordinator, said after the walk — which was renamed around 2017 to better represent both men and women survivors.

Many times, it’s more dangerous for someone to get a restraining order than not, she said, but the YWCA didn’t encourage people one way or another.

Michelle said this hasn’t been the first time she left her now ex-husband, who began abusing her shortly after they wed in 2008 in California. She was an artist for celebrities and traveled to New York, and he, a mental health therapist and former Marine. But she said she had given up her career when she met him. A year later, she said, she “moved to Walla Walla to try to get away. Within two weeks he was here, saying, ‘I’m sorry.’”

He stayed in Walla Walla with her, she said, but their relationship was more than rocky. Still, she said, they had a daughter, and on Mother’s Day in 2013, he told everyone to leave the home.

“He was going into a psychosis from the pain pills he got from the doctor,” she said. “It was the beginning of hell for me and my family. He began being extremely abusive.”

She said he had an underlying mental illness, worsened when he took pills, and when he began taking Ambien, he blamed the drug for his abusive behavior.

“He thought it was funny,” she said. “He would bang my head on the kitchen counter … He would wake up not remembering what happened … It just gave him an opportunity to do things he wanted to do.”

One time, he ripped the arm off a computer chair and struck her, she said, breaking her ribs. She got pneumonia from the injury, she said.

“I was afraid to seek help because then I would have to tell them (doctors) what happened,” she said.

She also said she was scared of repercussions from her friends and family, and the community, since he was well-liked and charismatic, “a textbook narcissist.”

“He would manipulate stories to make me feel crazy,” she said. “He would try to discredit me so people wouldn’t think it (abuse) was true. He tried to turn my family against me. He was glorified by my family, by his family … He would bring people over to watch me cry. There was a lot of manipulation. A lot of emotional and verbal abuse. One hour, he would treat me with love, the next hour, he would treat me poorly. He would tell me the only way I was going to make it to heaven is if I was in his arms.”

Another time, he convinced her to move back to California, promising everything would be OK. But, she said, she ended up pregnant again and was living at her father’s house in Arizona, and then her ex took off in their car.

“He said, ‘You can have your dad take care of you. I’m going to follow my dreams,’” she said.

Then he started sending her photos of his girlfriend, with, “This is your replacement,” as the caption.

Since it was her second marriage, Michelle said she felt obligated to stay with him through the abuse, and even when she left, he continued to try to manipulate her and their children. By that time, she said, she was estranged from her family, especially her older children from her first marriage, who lived in Walla Walla and had children of their own.

But that has since changed.

“There has been a beautiful amount of healing with my older children; they no longer talk to him,” she said.

She also started the nonprofit Keys to Crowns, which helps domestic violence survivors “tap back into themselves,” she said, and get away from their violent relationship. Michelle said rediscovering being an artist helped her, and she wanted to help others discover their gifts.

“That was the thing that got me through,” she said. “The more I used my gift, the more my power came back.”

Forty-one-year old Jane (whose name is being withheld for her protection) said she also realized her blessing in not being one of the stories portrayed along Wednesday’s walk.

“I was thanking God it wasn’t me,” she said.

But it could’ve been, she said, since she had been abused since she was a toddler by her parents, in relationships, and most recently (about two years ago), left for dead by her husband of 15 years, who, along with his male relatives had drugged, beaten and raped her for several days. She said she finally was discovered by her mother-in-law, who contacted police.

“At that point, my mind was so screwed up, I wouldn’t make a statement,” Jane said.

She had made a weapon from toenail clippers to poke out his eyes, she said, and when police arrived she thought her abuser was with them and attacked them, landing herself in a detox facility.

Eventually, she said, she was transferred to the YWCA Walla Walla, which has given her support. Among the things she’s accomplished is earning her GED, she said, and transitioning from a walker to a cane, as her abusers broke her hip, sternum and nose.

“When you come from abuse, you just don’t know any different,” she said. “The most important thing I’ve learned is that Jane matters.”

However, she still hasn’t filed for divorce because she doesn’t want her husband to know where she is, she said, but also because “it was all in the past.”

She added one of her children refuses to talk to her, but her son recently moved to Walla Walla, and their relationship was improving.

“I have so much community support,” she said.

For information on the YWCA, visit ywcaww.org or call 509-525-2570.

For more information on Keys to Crowns, visit keystocrowns.com.