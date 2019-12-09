Superior Court Judge Lohrmann announces his 2021 retirement

A three-time elected Walla Walla County Superior Court judge has announced he won't run for re-election next year.
Judge John Lohrmann, who turns 68 this month, told the U-B today he decided not to seek a fourth term for several reasons.
"Well, I'll be 69 (next year)," he said. "It's time for someone else to take over."
He also said he wanted to spend time with his wife, Linda, and visit his four children and 10 grandchildren, who live in various states, and "sleep in."
Lohrmann said he planned to make his formal announcement at a meeting Tuesday.
He wrote in a release he "still relishes the challenges of his work and still enjoys the daily interaction with lawyers and parties in the courtroom, but wants to avoid the burnout and stress."
He said he plans to work through the end of his term in January 2021, and he may provide legal services to those in need after that.
"It will be up to the voters next November to replace me," he wrote. "After that, I'm going to have to try to figure out what it's like not to go to work every day."
He added that providing legal services to those in need might happen due to his experiences.
"In my years on the bench, I have listened to a wide variety of cases involving an even wider variety of people," he wrote. "In each case, I have done my best to keep an open mind, to do justice and to be fair to everyone. I am thankful every day to the people of Walla Walla County for allowing me to serve them in such an honored way."
Lohrmann ran unopposed during the 2012 and 2016 elections, but beat Richard Wernette in 2008 to fill retiring Judge Robert Zagelow's spot with 7,749 votes, or 59.21%, according to Amelia Odeen, county voter registration coordinator. In 2012, nearly 18,000 people voted for Lohrmann, and 19,549 did in 2016.
He earned his law degree in 1977 from Valparaiso University in Indiana, then practiced law for 31 years in Walla Walla before running for office. He dealt with a variety of civil, business and litigation cases, which he said prepared him for becoming a judge.
He has served on several nonprofit boards, including 18 years on Walla Walla General Hospital's. He also was a trustee to the state Superior Court Judges' Association, appointed bar examiner in 1989 for the Washington State Bar, on the regional and national boards of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and active in the local Christ Lutheran Church and Kiwanis.